Report: Arsenal plot another attempt to sign World Cup winner who called Ozil 'world class'

Arsenal are again being linked with Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal are back in for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng this summer having failed to land him in January.

It's claimed that the Gunners are keen on Boateng, reigniting their pursuit of the German ace months after they were unable to lure him to North London.

Bayern allegedly expect to lose Boateng this summer, seemingly accepting that he will be moving on with just over a year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal aren't alone in the race though, as it's claimed that Chelsea are keen to sign him too, with a move to London potentially in the pipeline one way or another.

Boateng, 31, has already had one shot at Premier League action, but he lasted just one year with Manchester City following a 2010 move from Hamburg.

Since then, Boateng has won seven league titles, a Champions League and a World Cup, and was once considered as one of the top centre backs in Europe.

Boateng has faded a little in recent years though, and Arsenal adding another defender over the age of 30 would be a surprise given that the Gunners already have David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Still, it seems that Raul Sanllehi and Mikel Arteta are keen on Boateng, and are prepared to launch a second attempt to get him within a matter of months.

One man who may be keen to see Boateng arrive is Mesut Ozil, as the pair have enjoyed a strong friendship over the years, with Boateng even calling Ozil 'world class' in 2017, and having both backed away from international duty with Germany, they could reunite in domestic action.