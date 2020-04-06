Quick links

Report: Arsenal plan to loan out 22-year-old, keen to test his ability

Danny Owen
A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Arsenal and Ostersunds FK at the Emirates Stadium on February 22, 2018 in London, United...
A chance in the Premier League has not passed Ben Sheaf by just yet even if he appears to be a little old for a first-team breakthrough at Arsenal.

Ben Sheaf of Arsenal U23 during Premier League 2 match between Arsenal Under 23 and Leicester City Under23 at Emirates stadium, London on 26 Apr 2019 England

Arsenal are planning to loan out young midfielder Ben Sheaf to a club in Europe next season after his impressive spell at Doncaster Rovers comes to an end, according to The Sun (6 April, page 49).

At the age of 22, a Dartford-born prospect is at something of a crossroads in his career.

 

He appears to have outgrown the rather small pond that is reserve team football but he is also a long way away from challenging Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and co for a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

Sheaf has shone in the third tier with Doncaster, producing two goals and three assists for Darren Moore’s exit. And The Sun reports that Arsenal are already planning to test him out at a higher level with a move to mainland Europe on the cards.

Ben Sheaf of Doncaster Rovers during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers at Montgomery Waters Meadow on February 22, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

The Gunners have frequently farmed players out to Germany over the years while the Dutch Eredivisie would also represent a fine opportunity for a young, technically gifted central midfielder with an eye for a pass.

Either way, Sheaf will be 23 when the 2020/21 campaign comes to an end. It’s fair to say he will need to really make a name for himself next season if he to push his way belatedly into Arsenal’s plans.

As it stands, he still has a chance before the boat leaves the harbour.

Ben Sheaf of Arsenal controls the ball as Ian Maatsen of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2019 in London,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

