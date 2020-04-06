Quick links

Report: 27-year-old does not want to play for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta the head coach
Arsenal have been surprisingly linked with Jesse Lingard, as Mikel Arteta looks at his options to sign.

Jesse Lingard doesn’t want to join Arsenal this summer, according to the Metro.

Arsenal are said to have an interest in signing the Manchester United midfielder in the summer, but Lingard wants to stay and fight for a place at Old Trafford.

Lingard has lost his place in United’s starting line-up, and the addition of Bruno Fernandes in January has really limited his game time.

 

However, the England international is said to have no interest in making a switch to Arsenal.

Although Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on the 27-year-old, it seems that a move tot he Emirates Stadium is not on the cards.

Good signing? 

If Arsenal had signed Lingard it may not have been a transfer which went down particularly well with Gunners supporters.

Although Lingard could have added depth to their midfield ranks, he has been ineffective recently for United.

Lingard has not claimed a goal or an assist all season, and there are question marks over whether he would have improved Arsenal’s line-up.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

