Report: 27-year-old does not want to play for Arsenal

Arsenal have been surprisingly linked with Jesse Lingard, as Mikel Arteta looks at his options to sign.

Jesse Lingard doesn’t want to join Arsenal this summer, according to the Metro.

Arsenal are said to have an interest in signing the Manchester United midfielder in the summer, but Lingard wants to stay and fight for a place at Old Trafford.

Lingard has lost his place in United’s starting line-up, and the addition of Bruno Fernandes in January has really limited his game time.

However, the England international is said to have no interest in making a switch to Arsenal.

Although Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on the 27-year-old, it seems that a move tot he Emirates Stadium is not on the cards.

Good signing?

If Arsenal had signed Lingard it may not have been a transfer which went down particularly well with Gunners supporters.

Although Lingard could have added depth to their midfield ranks, he has been ineffective recently for United.

Lingard has not claimed a goal or an assist all season, and there are question marks over whether he would have improved Arsenal’s line-up.