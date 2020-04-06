Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: 24-year-old forward is Klopp's top target for Liverpool this summer

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool's chances of signing Timo Werner were thrown into doubt over the weekend.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Timo Werner remains Liverpool’s top target this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Reports over the weekend in Sport1 claimed that Werner was considering a move to Bayern Munich, with Liverpool yet to make an offer for the German forward.

However, the Express has suggested that Werner is right at the top of Liverpool’s list of attacking targets.

 

The report should provide some encouragement to Liverpool fans that Werner could still end up at Anfield.

There is a real clamour for Jurgen Klopp to sign the German international among the Reds supporters, as he looks such a talent.

Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez (L) vies with RB Leipzig's German striker Timo Werner during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first Leg football match between...

Werner has netted 27 league goals for RB Leipzig this term, with his pace and finishing ability proving a huge threat.

Werner could fit in perfectly with Liverpool’s current attack, who are so direct.

And it seems that Klopp does still have intentions of bringing Werner to Merseyside this summer, despite reports over the weekend casting doubt over the potential deal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch