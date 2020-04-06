Report: 24-year-old forward is Klopp's top target for Liverpool this summer

Liverpool's chances of signing Timo Werner were thrown into doubt over the weekend.

Timo Werner remains Liverpool’s top target this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Reports over the weekend in Sport1 claimed that Werner was considering a move to Bayern Munich, with Liverpool yet to make an offer for the German forward.

However, the Express has suggested that Werner is right at the top of Liverpool’s list of attacking targets.

The report should provide some encouragement to Liverpool fans that Werner could still end up at Anfield.

There is a real clamour for Jurgen Klopp to sign the German international among the Reds supporters, as he looks such a talent.

Werner has netted 27 league goals for RB Leipzig this term, with his pace and finishing ability proving a huge threat.

Werner could fit in perfectly with Liverpool’s current attack, who are so direct.

And it seems that Klopp does still have intentions of bringing Werner to Merseyside this summer, despite reports over the weekend casting doubt over the potential deal.