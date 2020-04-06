Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Player Mourinho has already sold shares the very first thing Spurs boss said to him

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho decided to sell Victor Wanyama during the January transfer window.

Victor Wanyama of Montreal Impact during the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match between Montreal Impact and CD Olimpia at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, Canada on March 11, 2020.

Victor Wanyama has told CBC that Jose Mourinho was confused why he wasn’t playing for Tottenham Hotspur when he first took over.

Wanyama had slipped down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino, after struggling badly in recent years with injury.

Mourinho apparently wanted to bring Wanyama back into Tottenham’s team soon after taking over.

However, Wanyama never ended up getting game time at Tottenham, and ultimately left in the January transfer window.

 

Wanyama doesn’t feel that the fault in his departure lies with Mourinho though.

Instead the Kenyan international has suggested that Tottenham’s board were forcing him to leave.

"The first thing [Mourinho] told me, he was wondering why I wasn't playing," the midfielder, who went on to join Montreal Impact, said. 

"I have to be playing. The problem wasn't with the coach if you ask me. The problem was a little bit upstairs and they didn't give me a chance. 

"I was not given the chance to come back. They tried to frustrate me. They gave me one game after four months, or three months, so it was a little bit tough.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama controls the ball during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on May 31, 2019 on the eve of the UEFA...

Wanyama’s comments are interesting, although it is not too much of a surprise that Tottenham wanted to cash in on him.

The powerful midfielder was on a substantial wage, but he has contributed very little to Tottenham’s cause in recent seasons.

Wanyama’s partnership with Mousa Dembele was once one of the very best midfield combinations in the Premier League.

But injuries have really hurt Wanyama’s progress at Spurs, and he has looked a shadow of his former self after being given opportunities more recently.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch