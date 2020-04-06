Player Mourinho has already sold shares the very first thing Spurs boss said to him

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho decided to sell Victor Wanyama during the January transfer window.

Victor Wanyama has told CBC that Jose Mourinho was confused why he wasn’t playing for Tottenham Hotspur when he first took over.

Wanyama had slipped down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino, after struggling badly in recent years with injury.

Mourinho apparently wanted to bring Wanyama back into Tottenham’s team soon after taking over.

However, Wanyama never ended up getting game time at Tottenham, and ultimately left in the January transfer window.

Wanyama doesn’t feel that the fault in his departure lies with Mourinho though.

Instead the Kenyan international has suggested that Tottenham’s board were forcing him to leave.

"The first thing [Mourinho] told me, he was wondering why I wasn't playing," the midfielder, who went on to join Montreal Impact, said.

"I have to be playing. The problem wasn't with the coach if you ask me. The problem was a little bit upstairs and they didn't give me a chance.

"I was not given the chance to come back. They tried to frustrate me. They gave me one game after four months, or three months, so it was a little bit tough.”

Wanyama’s comments are interesting, although it is not too much of a surprise that Tottenham wanted to cash in on him.

The powerful midfielder was on a substantial wage, but he has contributed very little to Tottenham’s cause in recent seasons.

Wanyama’s partnership with Mousa Dembele was once one of the very best midfield combinations in the Premier League.

But injuries have really hurt Wanyama’s progress at Spurs, and he has looked a shadow of his former self after being given opportunities more recently.