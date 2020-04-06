Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Premier League

Our view: Mourinho must hope Levy history doesn't stop Spurs landing his 'monster' target

Olly Dawes
Daniel Levy of Tottenham watches from the stands during the FA Cup match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 25th January 2020.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United's Issa Diop has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United's French defender Issa Diop celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Everton at The London Stadium,...

According to TEAMtalk, Issa Diop wants to leave West Ham United this summer – and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be leading the race.

It's claimed that Diop wants to go, and West Ham are prepared to cash in this summer if they receive suitable bids, possibly in the region of £60million.

Everton and Manchester United are also believed to be keen, but Spurs asked in January, only to be shot down by their London rivals as they didn't want to sell in a relegation battle.

 

Tottenham will almost certainly be in the market for a new centre back this summer, and Diop fits the bill despite some shaky moments during his time with the Hammers.

The Frenchman has potential to improve and develop over the coming years, and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho even called Diop a 'monster' after his superb display against Manchester United in 2018.

A move adds up on those levels, but Mourinho may be left hoping that the relations between Daniel Levy and the West Ham board don't become a problem.

There have been clashes between the two clubs over the years, as noted by The Telegraph, with Levy once willing to subsidise Emmanuel Adebayor's wages for moves to Crystal Palace or Queens Park Rangers, but refusing West Ham the same offer.

West Ham United's Issa Diop during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at London Stadium on December 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

There have also been clashes over the London Stadium, with West Ham landing the stadium ahead of Spurs, and Hammers fans even felt there was no way Levy would let Kyle Walker-Peters join West Ham in January; he ended up signing for Southampton.

There's a level of dislike that seems to go beyond a local rivalry, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see West Ham play hardball with Spurs and encourage other bidders – such as Everton or United.

If the right money is on the table, West Ham are unlikely to say no, but they may be tempted to frustrate the notoriously difficult Levy if he comes calling for Diop – and Mourinho will be hoping the history between Levy, David Gold, David Sullivan and Karren Brady doesn't block a move.

Daniel Levy of Tottenham watches from the stands during the FA Cup match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 25th January 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch