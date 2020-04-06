Quick links

Our view: Liverpool could be the mystery club reportedly bidding for £20m Everton target

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp smiles during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 17, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool have already brought one left-back named Moreno to Anfield - but could the Premier League leaders raid La Liga again for another?

James Milner of Liverpool celebrates at full time during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

It is a testament to the ability, the character and the evergreen efficiency of James Milner that Liverpool never felt the need to enter the transfer market for a new left-back last summer.

In Andy Robertson, the swashbuckling Scot who is more winger than defender, arguably the best left-back in world football today is flying down the flanks at Anfield.

Though n an era where Europe’s biggest and best are obsessed with stockpiling their squad and ensuring they have at least two top-class options for every position, the fact that a 34-year-old central midfielder remains Robertson’s deputy highlights not only Klopp’s enduring faith in ‘Millie’ but also that Liverpool risk leaving themselves a little vulnerable if Robertson (god forbid) suffers a long-term injury.

 

Though, if reports are to be believed, the Premier League leaders are putting plans in place to bring another orthodox left-sided defender to Merseyside at long last.

Layvin Kurzawa is just one of many to be linked, via Sport, with the PSG dynamo set to become a free agent in the summer. And with Estadio Deportivo claiming that a mystery ‘top five’ club from England are set to make a big bid for Alex Moreno, while offering him a substantial pay rise to boot, it wouldn hardly be a surprise to learn that Liverpool are the club in question.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis looks on prior to the Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Mestalla on February 29, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also in the market for a new left-back and Leicester will be to if Ben Chilwell goes. But there is something about Moreno that just screams Liverpool – not just because they have already signed left-back with that very same name in the recent past.

Unlike his namesake Alberto, who fell rapidly down the pecking order after a series of big-game blunders, Alex is as useful defensively as he is going forward. The 26-year-old Real Betis ace also feels like exactly the kind of under-the-radar, bargain signing that Liverpool have made their trademark since Michael Edwards become the club’s chief talentspotter.

The report claims that Everton are among Moreno’s admirers. But so too could be the club from just across Stanley Park.

Watch this space.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 8, 2020 in Sevilla Spain

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

