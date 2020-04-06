Arsenal player who ‘has everything’ linked with bizarre transfer move - Our View

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly on AC Milan’s radar.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Milan are looking for a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is out of contract at the Rossoneri at the end of the season.

The report has claimed that the Serie A outfit could look at Arsenal striker Aubameyang, but they will have FFP issues to negotiate.

It is hard to see the Gabon international striker leave the Gunners for Milan in the summer transfer window.

Aubameyang was at Milan as a youth player, but he failed to make an impact in the first team and joined Saint-Etienne on a permanent contract in 2011.

The former Borussia Dortmund star - described by Manchester United legend Gary Neville as a player who “has everything you would want”, as quoted on Sky Sports - is a world-class striker.

Milan are seventh in the Serie A table at the moment and are unlikely to finish in the top four.

True, Arsenal may not play in the Champions League next season either, but leaving the Gunners for the Rossoneri would be a sideways move at best for Aubameyang in terms of his career.