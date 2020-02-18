Is Neymar in Money Heist season 4? Can we expect another Monje Joao cameo?

Money Heist season 4 arrives on Netflix on April 3rd, 2020 but will fans get to see Neymar appear in another cameo?

Spotting a celebrity cameo in a film or TV show is always a weird yet wonderful experience.

Whether it's a director putting himself in his own film or a global superstar getting to appear in one of their favourite TV shows, it always provides a moment or two to talk about.

In season 3 of Netflix's Money Heist, it was PSG soccer star Neymar who made an unexpected cameo and it's safe to say that his surprise appearance was a huge talking point among fans.

Now, season 4 of Money Heist has finally arrived and discussion has turned to whether the football superstar will once again turn to the world of acting.

MORE ON MONEY HEIST: Itziar Ituño kills it in Money Heist part 4

Money Heist part 4

Season 4 of Money Heist has been in high demand since the third season arrived on Netflix in the summer of 2019.

And on in December 2019, fans hoping for a fourth season would get their wish as the release date for the new season was announced as April 3rd, 2020.

The new batch of episodes continues right where we left off in season 3, with the crew of Tokyo and co, holding out in the Bank of Spain after their heist falters and fails.

Neymar's season 3 cameo

Despite the Spanish crime drama offering up plenty of enthralling moments, one of the biggest talking points in season 3 was the appearance of Brazilian football star Neymar, who is known to be a huge fan of the show.

In season 3, Neymar appears in several episodes 8 with his most eye-catching appearance coming when his character, Monje (monk) João reveals that he doesn't like football or parties.

ALSO ON NETFLIX: Narcos: Mexico features the perfect rapper cameo

Is he back in season 4?

No, at least as far as we can tell.

Neymar has not appeared in season 4 of Money Heist as Monje João.

However, several pictures had previously emerged of Neymar in the crew's heist gear so it's possible that he could have cameoed in the bank while the crew are disguised but the photos in question could potentially have been from 2019's part 3.

Regardless, Money Heist part 4 arrived on Netflix on April 3rd and all four series to date are available to stream now.