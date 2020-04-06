'News from Glasgow': Alan Brazil has heard something interesting about Celtic

The radio presenter shares information about Celtic on Twitter.

Alan Brazil has revealed that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could wear the number seven shirt next season - and that it could be linked to a sponsorship agreement.

Edouard is undeniably the Hoops' biggest asset and has 28 goals across all competitions this season.

The bad news about Celtic having such a prolific goalscorer is that there's always going to be a lot of speculation about his future, and the likes of Arsenal have been linked with a summer swoop in recent weeks.

But if he stays, the talkSPORT presenter has revealed that a number change could be in store for the French marksman, whom he hopes will lead the club - set to be be sponsored by Adidas next season - to 10-in-a-row by May of 2021.

He released a video on Twitter, saying: "A little bit of news from Glasgow. By all accounts Edouard could get the number 7 shirt at Celtic next year. There's meant to be a magnificent seven coming - something to do with the sponsors. So if he stays at Celtic..hello, we're going for ten-in-a-row."

First things first, Celtic haven't hit nine-in-a-row yet.

Neil Lennon's side have a 13-point gap over Rangers in the Premiership title race, but the season has been suspended for the past month due to the global health crisis and a resolution hasn't been found yet.

It remains to be seen if the 2019-20 campaign is going to continue at a later date, finish early or get voided entirely.

The latter would result in there being no Premiership champion this season, despite the Bhoys' healthy lead at the summit.