Quick links

Celtic

'News from Glasgow': Alan Brazil has heard something interesting about Celtic

Shane Callaghan
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The radio presenter shares information about Celtic on Twitter.

Celtic's French forward Odsonne Edouard (R) and FC Copenhagen's Danish defender Victor Nelsson vie during the Europa League last 32 first leg football match between FC Copenhagen and...

Alan Brazil has revealed that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could wear the number seven shirt next season - and that it could be linked to a sponsorship agreement.

Edouard is undeniably the Hoops' biggest asset and has 28 goals across all competitions this season.

Subscribe

The bad news about Celtic having such a prolific goalscorer is that there's always going to be a lot of speculation about his future, and the likes of Arsenal have been linked with a summer swoop in recent weeks.

But if he stays, the talkSPORT presenter has revealed that a number change could be in store for the French marksman, whom he hopes will lead the club - set to be be sponsored by Adidas next season - to 10-in-a-row by May of 2021.

 

He released a video on Twitter, saying: "A little bit of news from Glasgow. By all accounts Edouard could get the number 7 shirt at Celtic next year. There's meant to be a magnificent seven coming - something to do with the sponsors. So if he stays at Celtic..hello, we're going for ten-in-a-row."

First things first, Celtic haven't hit nine-in-a-row yet.

Neil Lennon's side have a 13-point gap over Rangers in the Premiership title race, but the season has been suspended for the past month due to the global health crisis and a resolution hasn't been found yet.

It remains to be seen if the 2019-20 campaign is going to continue at a later date, finish early or get voided entirely.

The latter would result in there being no Premiership champion this season, despite the Bhoys' healthy lead at the summit.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch