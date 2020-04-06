New Tottenham target's dad once praised Mourinho's 'secrets' amid agent claims

Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi is allegedly wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Rangers face a decision over the future of playmaker Ianis Hagi – and new claims from his agent are particularly interesting.

The Gers took Hagi on loan in January, pouncing to land him from Genk in a deal that included a permanent clause should Steven Gerrard want to keep him long-term.

Subscribe

Hagi has shown glimpses of his quality so far, bagging three goals and two assists in a Rangers shirt, though there's a belief that he should be playing as a number 10 rather than on the right of a front three.

Rangers can pay around £4.5million to sign Hagi permanently, but a Romanian agent has been quoted by the Daily Record as saying that he has spoken to both Jose Mourinho and Txiki Begiristain about Hagi.

That suggests Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are both keen on signing Hagi this summer, which could materialise whether or not Rangers activate their purchase option.

Hagi clearly has talent and potential, but hasn't quite put it all together to suggest a Premier League move is on the cards, though Tottenham's alleged interest may just be an idea for Jose Mourinho to bring in another creative talent to support the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli.

The playmaker is of course the son of Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi, and the former Barcelona star once hailed Tottenham boss Mourinho – which may just play into Spurs' hands.

Hagi senior was quoted by Goal as saying that he believed in Mourinho's 'secrets' to achieve at Manchester United, believing wholeheartedly in his managerial ability – even though it didn't quite work out as planned at Old Trafford.

Gheorghe's backing of Mourinho in recent years may just tempt his son into picking Spurs should they come in for his signature, though it remains to be seen whether those agent claims come to fruition.