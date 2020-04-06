Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Much prefer over Willian': Some Arsenal fans want Arteta to sign another PL attacker

John Verrall
Ryan Fraser
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are said to be interested in snapping up Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Many Arsenal fans are behind the idea of signing Ryan Fraser from Bournemouth.

TeamTalk claim that Arsenal are confident of winning the race for Fraser, who could be available on a free transfer this summer.

 

The 26-year-old’s contract at Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the season, which means he could present a potentially excellent value for money signing for Mikel Arteta’s men.

And Arsenal fans are generally behind the idea of bringing the Scot to the Emirates Stadium, as they feel he could be a bargain.

Fraser’s pace is his main asset, and as an impact substitute he could be a real danger.

There are question marks over whether the winger would be ready for a regular starting place at Arsenal, but he has previously proven to be a major threat.

Fraser claimed 14 assists in the 2018/19 campaign, when he was in fine form for Bournemouth.

The rapid attacker’s form has slowed this term, but if he could get back to his best at Arsenal then he could be a huge asset to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch