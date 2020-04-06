'Much prefer over Willian': Some Arsenal fans want Arteta to sign another PL attacker

Arsenal are said to be interested in snapping up Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

Many Arsenal fans are behind the idea of signing Ryan Fraser from Bournemouth.

TeamTalk claim that Arsenal are confident of winning the race for Fraser, who could be available on a free transfer this summer.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the season, which means he could present a potentially excellent value for money signing for Mikel Arteta’s men.

And Arsenal fans are generally behind the idea of bringing the Scot to the Emirates Stadium, as they feel he could be a bargain.

Would much prefer over willian — Hogan_AFC (@bilbrey_jackson) April 4, 2020

decent squad player — johnnie (@NgetheEl) April 4, 2020

Cracking business on a free — fazinho (@MikelsMagicFC) April 4, 2020

Want him at Arsenal very good creator and cam score would much rather get him on a free than Willian Fraser is better and will be on lower wage — MartiSaka (@SakaMarti) April 4, 2020

Solid stopgap while we wait for Saka and Martinelli to come into their prime. — Lawrence Sciambra (@LawrenceSciambr) April 4, 2020

decent squad player for free. why not — فراس (@Salt19Pepe) April 5, 2020

I’d take him, he’s a grafter aswell and wouldn’t mind being a back up — Nathan⚪ (@MinasNathan99) April 6, 2020

Fraser’s pace is his main asset, and as an impact substitute he could be a real danger.

There are question marks over whether the winger would be ready for a regular starting place at Arsenal, but he has previously proven to be a major threat.

Fraser claimed 14 assists in the 2018/19 campaign, when he was in fine form for Bournemouth.

The rapid attacker’s form has slowed this term, but if he could get back to his best at Arsenal then he could be a huge asset to Mikel Arteta’s squad.