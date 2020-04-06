Who plays Tokyo in Money Heist? Explore Úrsula Corberó's age, Instagram and previous roles

Money Heist is back on Netflix for its fourth instalment but just who plays Tokyo in the heist series?

Netflix is usually best known for creating blockbuster US drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years we've seen more and more diverse content appear on the streaming service.

One of the most popular additions in recent years has been Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, a Spanish TV series that has become popular the world over.

Now, in April 2020, the fourth instalment of the series has arrived.

Continuing in the lead role is Tokyo, whose real name is Silene Oliveria, a criminal gang member who is pivotal to the series, but just who plays this crucial character?

A FAMILIAR FACE: Money Heist fans hope for more Neymar in part 4

Money Heist part 4 on Netflix

It's been almost a year since Money Heist last appeared on our screens but at long last, on April 3rd, 2020, part 4 of the hit Spanish drama finally arrived.

The new batch of episodes continues from the exact moment part 3 concluded in that agonising cliffhanger in July 2019.

Tokyo and the rest of the crew were left in the middle of the heist on the Bank of Spain while the Professor and Lisbon had been set up by police.

Who plays Tokyo in Money Heist?

Tokyo is played in Money Heist by Úrsula Corberó.

The 30-year-old Spanish actress hails from the Catalan capital of Barcelona where her parents worked as a carpenter and a shopkeeper respectively.

Úrsula though, who was born on August 11th 1989, went down the acting path at a young age and has had growing success in the industry since making her debut in 2002, at the age of just 13.

Away from the acting spotlight, Úrsula is known to be a very passionate feminist and activist and uses her social media accounts, most prominently Instagram - where she has over 14.4 million followers - to promote and raise awareness of causes to combat climate change and other such campaigns.

View this post on Instagram Your creativity has no limits guys. Gracias A post shared by Úrsula Corberó (@ursulolita) on Aug 3, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

Úrsula Corberó: Films and TV

As mentioned, Úrsula Corberó's first-ever acting role came in 2002, when at the age of 13, she appeared in several episodes of the Catalan series Mirall trencat,

This has since been followed by over 30 acting roles, most of them in Spanish films or series, with the most prominent coming in the likes of Physics or Chemistry (Física o química), 14 de abril. La República, the 2018 film The Tree of Blood (El árbol de la sangre) and, of course, Money Heist.

Money Heist part 4, featuring Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, is available to stream now after it released on April 3rd, 2020.