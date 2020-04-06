Manager has a solution regarding Rangers and Celtic title controversy

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers may be 13 points behind Celtic at the moment, but Steven Gerrard’s side will be confident of pushing their bitter Old Firm rivals all the way in the Scottish Premiership.

After all, Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played in the Scottish Premiership this season.

If the Gers win these three matches, then they will know that Neil Lennon’s side will be under pressure.

One suspects that Rangers will want to complete the campaign - when it is safe to do so - but one Scottish Premiership manager believes that the season should be called now.

Gary Holt has said that Scotland should follow the lead of Belgium and declare the current league table as the final standings.

This means that Celtic will be declared champions, while Heart of Midlothian will get relegated to the Scottish Championship.

Holt told The Daily Record: "We need to plot a path forward and it’s refreshing to see the Belgian league management board coming out decisively and announcing Brugge as the champions.

“Scotland’s football bosses should follow suit – if it means Celtic are named champions and Hearts are relegated then so be it.

“I will congratulate Celtic as they’ve been the Premiership’s outstanding team and I will feel sorry for Hearts as it would be a terrible way to be relegated. But there are no easy decisions here.”

Season has to finish

It is only early April now, and there is still enough time for the remainder of the games in the Scottish Premiership to be played.

After all, when it is safe to play matches - even behind closed doors - games can be held every four or five days if need be.