Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Livingston

Scottish Premiership

Manager has a solution regarding Rangers and Celtic title controversy

Subhankar Mondal
Livingston manager Gary Holt looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and SK Rapid Wien at Rangers Auchenhowie Training Centre on...

Rangers may be 13 points behind Celtic at the moment, but Steven Gerrard’s side will be confident of pushing their bitter Old Firm rivals all the way in the Scottish Premiership.

After all, Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Subscribe

If the Gers win these three matches, then they will know that Neil Lennon’s side will be under pressure.

 

One suspects that Rangers will want to complete the campaign - when it is safe to do so - but one Scottish Premiership manager believes that the season should be called now.

Gary Holt has said that Scotland should follow the lead of Belgium and declare the current league table as the final standings.

This means that Celtic will be declared champions, while Heart of Midlothian will get relegated to the Scottish Championship.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

Holt told The Daily Record: "We need to plot a path forward and it’s refreshing to see the Belgian league management board coming out decisively and announcing Brugge as the champions.

“Scotland’s football bosses should follow suit – if it means Celtic are named champions and Hearts are relegated then so be it.

“I will congratulate Celtic as they’ve been the Premiership’s outstanding team and I will feel sorry for Hearts as it would be a terrible way to be relegated. But there are no easy decisions here.”

Season has to finish

It is only early April now, and there is still enough time for the remainder of the games in the Scottish Premiership to be played.

After all, when it is safe to play matches - even behind closed doors - games can be held every four or five days if need be.

Livingston manager Gary Holt looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch