'Make it happen Levy': Some Spurs fans want £23m star sold to PSG

The Tottenham Hotspur defender made headlines this past weekend.

Serge Aurier revealed his affinity for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday - and a lot of Tottenham Hotspur fans don't care all that much if he leaves.

Spurs signed the Ivorian right-back from the Ligue 1 champions in 2017 for £23 million [BBC Sport]

But it's been a mixed three seasons in North London for Aurier, who told Canal Plus Afrique this past weekend that he dreams of re-signing for PSG at some point in his career.

Aurier isn't that popular among Tottenham supporters and has never been unanimously loved like other Mauricio Pochettino signings have been, in the same way as somebody like Son Heung-min.

Defensively, the 27-year-old is prone to quite a few errors, and Lilywhites fans aren't that bothered about the prospect of losing him this summer or in the near future.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter to his comments:

Would Aurier be missed by Tottenham? Not really. The right-back position has been a problem for years.

You could argue that they never really replaced Kyle Walker adequately, with Kieran Trippier stepping up to be a first-team regular, and Aurier playing second fiddle to the now-Atletico Madrid star quite often during his first two years in the Premier League.

With Kyle Walker-Peters being sent on loan to Southampton, and Japhet Tanganga slotting into a left-back role, Aurier is the only recognised right-back that Jose Mourinho has these days and regardless of these comments, they were going to need an upgrade anyway.