Liverpool reportedly facing competition for 2 targets, including from Newcastle United

General view inside the stadium showing a detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2018 in...
Liverpool are reportedly interested in Boubakary Soumare and Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres (C) of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second semi final football match between Mali and Spain in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the D.Y.Patil...

If Liverpool thought that they would have it easy in their reported pursuit of Boubakary Soumare and Ferran Torres, then they are in for a surprise.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool want to sign Torres from Valencia in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed of interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in the 20-year-old winger, who has a release clause of €90 million (£79.02m).

 

However, Goal.com has now reported that Italian and European giants Juventus are looking at signing the Spain Under-21 international.

According to Sport, Liverpool are interested in signing Soumare from Lille in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication claimed that the Reds are already in talks regarding the transfer of the France Under-21 international.

However, in a separate story, Sport has also reported of interest in the youngster from Newcastle United and Real Madrid.

With football in England, Spain and France suspended at the moment, it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

However, Liverpool can be certain that they will have stiff competition for Torres and Soumare when the window opens.

Lille's Boubakary Soumare during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Toulouse at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 22, 2018 in Lille, France.

