Kemar Roofe says £10m Leeds star gets treated so unfairly

Patrick Bamford has struggled for Leeds United at times this season.

Kemar Roofe has said that former Leeds United team-mate Patrick Bamford is often the victim of 'unfair' criticism.

It's been an up-and-down season for the 25-year-old Whites striker.

Prior to the health crisis-related suspension of English Football League games, the Leeds striker had managed 13 goals in 38 appearances this season.

Bamford, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], has only scored three times in 2020.

Despite often finding himself the subject of criticism from the fanbase and pundits, United boss Marcelo Bielsa regularly starts Bamford up front and it even led to Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah from his season-long loan in January, given that the Gunners hitman only started two league games.

Roofe knows a thing or two about the pressure involved with spearheading Leeds' attack, and the Englishman, who joined Anderlecht last summer, is sympathetic toward Bamford's treatment.

He told The Sun: "Playing as a No9 is the hardest position on the pitch. It’s hard to get a top, top striker who can score week in, week out and when you can get one it’s expensive.

"It’s a bit unfair for him because he gets a lot of stick and sometimes he doesn’t deserve it."

The bottom line is that if Leeds fans trust Bielsa, which they should because they're top of the Championship with a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, then by the same token they have to trust his judgement on his own players.

And if the veteran Argentine coach decides that Bamford is the best man to lead the attack, despite often missing some gilt-edged chances, then the supporters need to get behind that decision and many do.