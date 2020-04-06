Jude Law's teeth in Contagion: Fans insist to know what's wrong with them

Netflix recently dropped Contagion on its platform. But everyone is asking what's wrong with Jude Law's teeth.

The streaming giant releases a number of new and old movies every week, increasing its film collection for people staying at home.

Since its release on Netflix, many have already watched the 2011 drama/thriller Contagion. The film follows a deadly disease across the world which is a threat to the population and for those trying to limit the spread of it.

Contagion includes a star-studded cast with the likes of Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jude Law.

However, a large number of viewers have claimed that something is wrong with Jude Law's teeth. And we can see why.

Jude Law's teeth in Contagion

A lot of viewers have been distracted with Jude Law's teeth in Contagion. And we don't blame them as they look very different from the actor's white and beautiful teeth.

In the movie, Jude plays the conspiracy theorist and journalist Alan Krumwiede who has a clear wide gap between his front teeth.

Plus, they look yellowish and rotten which honestly makes the BAFTA-winning actor less charming than he is.

What's wrong with Jude Law's teeth in Contagion?

It's clear that Jude Law's teeth in Contagion are fake. The filmmakers must have opted for these teeth as part of the actor's characterisation in the movie.

Jude has portrayed several attractive characters like Bradley Fine in Spy or Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel where he sports his pearl white teeth.

So, his Contagion role shows him in a less appealing light in comparison to other roles in his acting career.

But if you want to be reassured that Jude's teeth are far different from what they look in Contagion, check this Instagram post from a fan.

View this post on Instagram #Judelaw #actor A post shared by Jude Law (@davidjudelaw) on May 21, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

Viewers react to Jude Law's teeth

It looks like Jude's teeth are a major discussion across Twitter.

But not in a good way as many were left shocked by the actor's teeth.

Watching “contagion” on Netflix. Pretty good flick, only question I have is how much more money will Jude Law need to get his teeth fixed ? — Stump (@Stevie_Sulls94) April 2, 2020

Can’t focus on this movie Because of Jude Law’s obviously bad fake teeth. pic.twitter.com/yGfeyi8sCr — Movie Thoughts w/ Nolan (@NolanOnFilm) March 28, 2020

During #CoronavirusLockdown quick question - anyone else watched (or rewatched) #contagionmovie ? I’m impressed by the cast but SHOOKETH by the weird ass fake teeth they made #judelaw wear?



Why?? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6HTzP8Avxm — Reece Cargan (@reececargan) March 26, 2020