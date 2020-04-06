Quick links

Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore react on Twitter to Liverpool U-turn

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool have reversed their decision to furlough non-playing

Liverpool have this evening announced that they have reversed their decision to furlough their some of their non-playing staff.

The global health crisis is hitting football hard, with no games played in England for almost a month now, and no real end in sight.

The health and safety of all is the most important thing, but there have also been questions about how to end the season if games can't be played safely.

 

Liverpool will be hoping that they can become Premier League champions sooner or later, but they caused controversy over the weekend by announcing their intention to furlough non-playing staff staff.

That would have seen the government pay 80% of their wages, with Liverpool topping up the remaining 20% to ensure nobody would be left out of pocket.

Yet the decision was slammed by many, with many feeling that rich Premier League clubs like Liverpool shouldn't be going to the government for help when they could likely pay their staff in full.

Ian Wright during the World Cup Women match between Norway v England at the Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre France

The backlash has been strong, and Liverpool have this evening announced that they are performing a U-turn, with all staff to be paid in full by Liverpool.

Ex-Reds Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore have praised the decision on Twitter, whilst pundits Ian Wright and Matt Le Tissier have followed suit, with Liverpool's move certainly the right one – even if some won't forget the original decision.

Stan Collymore, Liverpool & Aston Villa former footballer talks during day 3 of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central Convention Complex on September 6, 2017 in Manchester,...

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

