Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore react on Twitter to Liverpool U-turn

Liverpool have this evening announced that they have reversed their decision to furlough their some of their non-playing staff.

The global health crisis is hitting football hard, with no games played in England for almost a month now, and no real end in sight.

The health and safety of all is the most important thing, but there have also been questions about how to end the season if games can't be played safely.

Liverpool will be hoping that they can become Premier League champions sooner or later, but they caused controversy over the weekend by announcing their intention to furlough non-playing staff staff.

That would have seen the government pay 80% of their wages, with Liverpool topping up the remaining 20% to ensure nobody would be left out of pocket.

Yet the decision was slammed by many, with many feeling that rich Premier League clubs like Liverpool shouldn't be going to the government for help when they could likely pay their staff in full.

The backlash has been strong, and Liverpool have this evening announced that they are performing a U-turn, with all staff to be paid in full by Liverpool.

Ex-Reds Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore have praised the decision on Twitter, whilst pundits Ian Wright and Matt Le Tissier have followed suit, with Liverpool's move certainly the right one – even if some won't forget the original decision.

Well done @PeterMooreLFC @LFC a big mistake initially & thankfully now it’s been put right. https://t.co/PdQlODEdsC — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 6, 2020

Well done all the ex Liverpool players and their own fans whose reaction has led to an about turn from @LFC on furloughing — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) April 6, 2020

Well done every Liverpool fan, writer @spiritofshankly, @carra23 and @LFC finally for doing the right thing.



A note to fans of other clubs. This shows what YOU plus current/legends and fan groups can do when clubs go awry.



Fan advocacy, vocal legends, fans equals results.



— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 6, 2020

This feels the right thing to do in my humble opinion. Nothing wrong In holding your hands up. https://t.co/v9YbhLYRLn — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) April 6, 2020

Never too late to do the right thing @LFC @PeterMooreLFC — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 6, 2020