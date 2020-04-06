Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'It's over': £30m winger admits he's leaving, after links with Tottenham

John Verrall
Willian of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on bringing in Willian.

Jose Mourinho Manager of Chelsea passes the ball to Willian during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on November 21, 2015 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur target Willian has admitted to Fox Sports that his time at Chelsea is over.

TeamTalk claim that Spurs are ready to move for Willian, with Jose Mourinho a big fan of the Brazilian winger.

Willian has worked with Mourinho before, and the pair have a great relationship.

The attacker’s contract at Chelsea is due to expire in the summer, and Tottenham want to take advantage of the situation by snapping him up on a free transfer.

Willian could enhance the quality of Spurs’s attack, and offer them further strength in depth.

 

And the experienced winger’s comments suggest that a move to Spurs could be a possibility, as he won’t be staying at Stamford Bridge.

"With Chelsea, it's over," the £30 million man (BBC Sport) said.

"Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it'll be difficult to secure an extension.

"I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.”

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.

Willian has always spoken positively about Mourinho in the media, so a reunion at Tottenham could appeal.

If Willian was to switch London clubs, he would be in competition for the likes of Heung Min Son, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso for a first-team spot.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch