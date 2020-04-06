'It's over': £30m winger admits he's leaving, after links with Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on bringing in Willian.

Tottenham Hotspur target Willian has admitted to Fox Sports that his time at Chelsea is over.

TeamTalk claim that Spurs are ready to move for Willian, with Jose Mourinho a big fan of the Brazilian winger.

Willian has worked with Mourinho before, and the pair have a great relationship.

The attacker’s contract at Chelsea is due to expire in the summer, and Tottenham want to take advantage of the situation by snapping him up on a free transfer.

Willian could enhance the quality of Spurs’s attack, and offer them further strength in depth.

And the experienced winger’s comments suggest that a move to Spurs could be a possibility, as he won’t be staying at Stamford Bridge.

"With Chelsea, it's over," the £30 million man (BBC Sport) said.

"Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it'll be difficult to secure an extension.

"I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.”

Willian has always spoken positively about Mourinho in the media, so a reunion at Tottenham could appeal.

If Willian was to switch London clubs, he would be in competition for the likes of Heung Min Son, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso for a first-team spot.