Is Halfords closed? Here's what you need to know

You may need something from them, but is Halfords closed?

Remember, if it's not essential, stay home!

Just weeks ago, the UK entered lockdown and honestly, it feels like so much longer than that. When it was first announced, Boris Johnson informed the public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for essential work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

With many choosing to disregard this as the weather picks up, we suspect exercising guidelines will be revised with far stricter vigilance.

In times like these, we must address the fact that our aim is universal: we all want to continue life as normal, and to do that, we must prevent COVID-19 from reaching unaffected households.

Staying at home, you help save lives and support our health services during this pivotal stage. However, we all understand that there are a number of reasons why one must leave the house.

Some will still require the services of somewhere like Halfords - particularly those still working. So, is it open?

OH DEAR! Joe Exotic's campaign ad is priceless

Is Halfords closed?

No, Halfords is currently open for business for those who need key products and services. However, they noted in an update that they're currently doing things differently.

Over on the website, their COVID-19 update - posted on Tuesday, March 24th 2020 - reads: "To keep everyone safe, and keep everyone moving if they need to be, we’re doing things differently."

Continued: "We are currently open for business to help people who need to make essential journeys by providing the key products and services that will keep them moving at this critical time. But the way our stores operate has changed. The health and well-being of our colleagues and customers is our top priority, so these are the steps we are taking to help everyone stay safe."

HELP IN STYLE: Support the NHS with this amazing hoodie!

BIG applause to those who are working heroically to protect us from Coronavirus. To the carers, nurses, doctors, GPs, emergency workers and pharmacists that are helping the country stay safe thank you from everyone @Halfords_UK #ClapForOurCarers #clapforNHS pic.twitter.com/8NHlLD98TV — Halfords (@Halfords_uk) March 26, 2020

Halfords: Staying safe

They then include ways in which they've made it safer to shop with them: "In our retail shops we have created two new ways to shop with us... a 'Drive in, Fit and Repair' proposition for essential motoring and cycling services alongside a 'Drive in pick or collect point' for products which will be situated at the check-in desk at the entrance to our stores. You will not be allowed to enter the store but our colleagues will be on hand to pick products for you. You will also be able to get click and collect orders from here."

It's also noted that some of the non-essential fitting services have been suspended temporarily and that only one customer can be in the reception at one given time. Of course, the two-metre distancing rule will be enforced for the safety of both staff and customer.

The Halfords Mobile Expert is also worth taking into consideration.

For more information and returns guidance, be sure to head over to the website.

In other news, watch Louis Theroux meet Joe Exotic.