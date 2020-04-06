Instagram: First Photo Challenge explained - cute couple throwbacks take over!

Lockdown is bringing even more Instagram challenges than usual as people find ways to limit their boredom.

Instagram has all sorts of different challenges to take part in. From playing games like the This or That challenge through filters on Instagram stories, to a thirty day challenge, or even posting a baby photo, Instagram is helping bring people a bit of positivity and humour during quarantine.

And Instagram's newest challenge doesn't disappoint. The First Photo Challenge is for all the couples out there, but you could definitely adapt it if you're single as well.

It's a lovely way to share some memories and look back at happier days during such an uncertain time.

ANOTHER CHALLENGE: Try this Instagram challenge over April

View this post on Instagram #firstphotochallenge #2009 A post shared by Susan Smith (@susanfordsmith) on Apr 5, 2020 at 6:11pm PDT

What is the First Photo Challenge on Instagram?

The First Photo Challenge encourages users to post the first photo they ever took with their partner, wife, fiancé, boyfriend, or any significant other, however long ago that may be.

How do you do the First Photo Challenge?

First, the most important part is finding a good photo of you and your partner. Scroll back through your camera roll on your phone, search through all those photo albums on the bookshelf or ask your friends and family to find the first ever, or as close to the first as you can find, photo of you and your partner together.

Then, simply post it to Instagram with the caption #FirstPhotoChallenge.

You can choose to either post the photo permanently on your Instagram feed, or on your story.

Many people have also opted to write the year the photo was taken.

Then, if they have Instagram, tag your partner in the photo of course.

And nominate as many other people as you like to complete the challenge too!

All I see on Instagram are people posting their first photo challenge — Caroline Kondyra✌ (@CarolineKondyra) April 6, 2020

And what if you're single?

If you're single then don't worry, the challenge can easily be changed so that everyone can take part.

If you don't have a partner, then simply post the first ever photo you took with your best friend, or your mum, or whoever you want really.

Me (single) watching all these couples do their first photo challenges on Instagram pic.twitter.com/YdEf7NnxTy — Jillian Terry (@jillianmterry) April 6, 2020

Some people have even done the challenge with their dog! So there's no excuse not to do the challenge now.

View this post on Instagram #firstphotochallenge #september2011 A post shared by (@ccinnillaa) on Apr 5, 2020 at 10:05am PDT