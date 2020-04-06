How to get the Coronavirus Face Mask Filter on Instagram and Snapchat

People are finding new ways to get a bit of humour out of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is advised by the UK government to stay at home and only leave for essential reasons such as food shopping or for medical purposes. However when they do need to go out, many people are taking extra precautions to avoid contracting the disease such as wearing gloves or a face mask.

One of Instagram's newest filters sees users mock these precautions, wearing these coronavirus-theme filters as a fashion accessory rather than a medical necessity.

What is the Coronavirus Instagram Face Mask filter?

The filter is simply a virtual recreation of the medical masks that many people are wearing outside during the pandemic.

People are making different versions of the filters, such as with a Gucci print, or in various different colours, and then taking a photo or video with the accessory and posting it to their Instagram or Snapchat story.

How to the filter on Instagram and Snapchat

First, press the 'Your Story' icon at the top of the homepage to add a photo to your Instagram story.

Then scroll through all the filters to the last one, this will be a photo of a magnifying glass.

Click on the magnifying glass icon and click on another magnifying glass in the top right hand corner to search more filters.

Search the word 'mask' and choose the filter you would like to use.

Click on the filter and press 'Try it' at the bottom of the screen.

Then, it will be in your saved filters.

Take a photo or film a video using your filter and then post it to your Instagram story!

The filter can also be found on Snapchat by searching 'Face Mask' on the Explore filters section.

The filter has received lots of criticism

Many people have been criticising the filters, saying that the coronavirus-themed filters are controversial and inappropriate.

Covid-19 is one of the worst pandemics the world has ever seen and many are arguing that it shouldn't be mocked, and Instagram shouldn't be profiting from it.

