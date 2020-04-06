Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'I'd take him': Some Everton fans urge Ancelotti to sign £30m PL attacker

John Verrall
Burnley's Dwight McNeil celebrates scoring his side's second goal
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton supporters appear to be behind the idea of signing Dwight McNeil from Burnley.

Dwight McNeil of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor, Burnley on Sunday 12th May 2019.

Everton fans have suggested making a move for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti could be looking to find a left-winger for his 4-4-2 system at Everton at the next opportunity.

 

Everton have tried a range of options down the left-flank this term, but none of their current squad have really nailed down the spot in their starting line-up.

And Toffees fans suggest that making a move for McNeil could be an option, after TeamTalk claimed he could be available for £30 million.

McNeil has had an excellent season for Burnley, where he has proven to be a major threat.

The English winger is very adept at taking players on, and has excellent crossing ability.

With Everton having the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin up-front, the service in to them could improve with McNeil behind them.

The 20-year-old has scored twice and claimed five assists for Burnley this term, and looks set to be in-demand when the transfer window opens.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch