'I'd take him': Some Everton fans urge Ancelotti to sign £30m PL attacker

Everton supporters appear to be behind the idea of signing Dwight McNeil from Burnley.
Carlo Ancelotti could be looking to find a left-winger for his 4-4-2 system at Everton at the next opportunity.
Everton have tried a range of options down the left-flank this term, but none of their current squad have really nailed down the spot in their starting line-up.
And Toffees fans suggest that making a move for McNeil could be an option, after TeamTalk claimed he could be available for £30 million.
He suits Carlos 4-4-2 and with Richa DCL Kean Mina being good headers of the ball his crosses could be of good value— moussa diaby stan account (@thfcaditya) April 5, 2020
Take !! All day— jak wi11iam5 (@jackowills22) April 4, 2020
All over it.— Paul Albertsen (@AlbertsenPaul) April 4, 2020
Take it young talented old school winger— Charlie (@Evertonfan14) April 4, 2020
We paid £25 odd million for Keane for them so 30m for this lad is a relative bargain.— Andreas Wätt (@Wattawildworld) April 5, 2020
I'd take him .he's a very decent player— Terry patrick (@TerencePatrick8) April 5, 2020
Absolutely take it— Stuff Boyd says (@Boydieboyd) April 5, 2020
McNeil has had an excellent season for Burnley, where he has proven to be a major threat.
The English winger is very adept at taking players on, and has excellent crossing ability.
With Everton having the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin up-front, the service in to them could improve with McNeil behind them.
The 20-year-old has scored twice and claimed five assists for Burnley this term, and looks set to be in-demand when the transfer window opens.
