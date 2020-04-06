'I'd take him': Some Everton fans urge Ancelotti to sign £30m PL attacker

Everton supporters appear to be behind the idea of signing Dwight McNeil from Burnley.

Everton fans have suggested making a move for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti could be looking to find a left-winger for his 4-4-2 system at Everton at the next opportunity.

Everton have tried a range of options down the left-flank this term, but none of their current squad have really nailed down the spot in their starting line-up.

And Toffees fans suggest that making a move for McNeil could be an option, after TeamTalk claimed he could be available for £30 million.

He suits Carlos 4-4-2 and with Richa DCL Kean Mina being good headers of the ball his crosses could be of good value — moussa diaby stan account (@thfcaditya) April 5, 2020

Take !! All day — jak wi11iam5 (@jackowills22) April 4, 2020

All over it. — Paul Albertsen (@AlbertsenPaul) April 4, 2020

Take it young talented old school winger — Charlie (@Evertonfan14) April 4, 2020

We paid £25 odd million for Keane for them so 30m for this lad is a relative bargain. — Andreas Wätt (@Wattawildworld) April 5, 2020

I'd take him .he's a very decent player — Terry patrick (@TerencePatrick8) April 5, 2020

Absolutely take it — Stuff Boyd says (@Boydieboyd) April 5, 2020

McNeil has had an excellent season for Burnley, where he has proven to be a major threat.

The English winger is very adept at taking players on, and has excellent crossing ability.

With Everton having the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin up-front, the service in to them could improve with McNeil behind them.

The 20-year-old has scored twice and claimed five assists for Burnley this term, and looks set to be in-demand when the transfer window opens.