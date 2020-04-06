'I wish'... South American club chief dreams of Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is renowned worldwide.

Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa is famous around the world for his innovative tactical approach.

He is also recognised for his generosity, where he funded a new training centre for former club Newell's Old Boys.

It came as little surprise then that Bielsa was among the first managers in England to announce he is taking a wage drop amid the ongoing crisis. [Mirror]

Bielsa's decision created positive headlines in South America, where football has also been halted.

Liga Deportiva reported how the majority shareholder of Colombian club Rionegro Águilas praised Bielsa.

Josef Salazar wrote on Twitter: "Big teacher! I wish we at Aguilas has the tools to captivate you someday."

Rionegro Aguilas currently sit 10th in the Colombian top flight.

A move there anytime soon is unlikely for Bielsa, but it doesn't hurt to dream.

Dreaming was what brought Bielsa to Leeds in the first place, with club owner Andrea Radrizzani making an ambitious move when many would not have dared.

For now Bielsa has unfinished business, to get Leeds promoted when the season restarts.

And if he can do it, his next challenge is just beginning.

Leeds may even be able to use his global pull to their advantage in a bid to attract big name players to the club.