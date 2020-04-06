How to report neighbours during lockdown: UK police offers online services

Filiz Mustafa
As the UK government announces further Coronavirus-related restrictions to its citizens, with the immediate closure of pubs, cafes, gyms and cinemas, and the worldwide number of deaths...
Filiz Mustafa Profile
Filiz Mustafa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following social distancing rules, some have asked how to report neighbours that don't obey to the laws.

The UK is in its third week of lockdown with strict social distancing rules in place. People are instructed to leave the house for basic necessities such as medicine and food, commute to work or for an exercise in the park.

During the national lockdown, the whole country is working together to slow the spread of coronavirus and save more lives. 

And after some reports of people who haven't followed the government's instructions, people want to know how they could report suspicious large gatherings.

  • WATCHNurses overcome Covid-19 with dance

Houseparty app icon is seen displayed on phone screen with coronavirus sign in the background in this illustration photo taken in Poland on March 23, 2020.

How to report neighbours: Advice from police across the UK

A number of police forces have issued statements regarding social distancing restrictions, including West Midlands and Greater Manchester police stations.

For example, West Midlands Police advises people to stay at home, follow the government's guidance and report a potential breach of the new rules.

You can contact the police force via live chat or calling 101. However, they have warned the public that their lines are extremely busy during this time.

You can also get in touch with Greater Manchester Police if you're concerned that someone is not following the new restrictions. Find more about how to do it on their website.

Please always check the websites of your local police force for official information and guidance on how to report.

People share their concerns on Twitter

A number of people have taken to Twitter to share their concerns over people breaching the social distancing restrictions. 

Some have complained about other people visiting their neighbours, while others spotted barbecues with larger groups.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Filiz Mustafa Profile

Filiz Mustafa

Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.