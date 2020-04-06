How to blank comment on TikTok videos - join the trend now!

Posting a blank comment on a TikTok video has become something of a skill TikTok users are desperate to learn.

Many TikTokkers have posted videos telling users to comment blank comments, while others have made videos mocking those who do not know how to do so.

While this may just be a clever technique to gather more comments, being able to blank comment is a skill you need to learn if you're a TikTok user, and a pretty easy one too. Here is how to post a blank comment!

REFRESHING: How to buy TikTok's new coconut water

Why has blank commenting become a trend?

Normally, leaving a blank comment or sending a black text is pretty easy and only requires you to hit the enter button a few times and press send.

However, TikTok won't allow users to post a comment unless there is actual text in it, if you try to post a blank comment you will be met with a message asking you to 'enter a comment'. Some users have found a way around this and have discovered a way to leave a comment without any text which has led to more and more people trying to figure it out.

ANOTHER CHALLENGE: Get involved in the Mugshot Challenge

How to leave a blank comment on TikTok

Open up the comment section of a video and click 'add comment'

Click on the microphone icon (you may need to click 'enable diction' if that message comes up)

Let the microphone run for a few seconds

Click back onto the keyboard symbol and it will stop the recording

You can now post the comment which will appear completely blank!