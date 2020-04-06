How to play the pen game from Facebook and TikTok - amaze your friends now!

The pen game has frustrated nearly everyone who has played it, as most people cannot figure out how to play successfully.

The game, which has become popular on Facebook, Instagram, and most recently TikTok is more of a riddle, and involves two or more people, and a pen.

The aim of the game is actually to figure out how to play, but it isn't as hard as it looks!

How to play the pen game on TikTok and Facebook

If you are the person starting the pen game, it is important to make sure the other people you're playing with do not know how to play as this makes it more fun.

All you need is a pen and you simply say 'I can play the pen game, can you play the pen game' while pointing at different people in the room on each word. Before you say this it is crucial that you say 'okay', but casually. Then, pass the pen to someone else and watch them try to figure out how to play and get frustrated as they copy what you did and still get it wrong.

How to win the game!

The way you win is to say 'okay' before starting. The person who started the game said 'Okay, I can play the pen game can you play the pen game', but most people do not realise that the 'okay' was part of the sentence and therefore miss it out when it is their go- this means they lose.

The reactions of people playing is what has caused the videos to go viral. People get very frustrated as they think they have copied the person before them perfectly, even pointing at the same people with the pen and saying the same thing, but they didn't start with the word 'okay'.