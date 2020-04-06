How to make the TikTok peanut butter cookies - all you need is three ingredients!

The newest trend to hit TikTok is a baking one, more specifically baking cookies!

The trend shows people making peanut butter cookies with only three ingredients and one bowl.

Due to the lockdown, people have started to join this trend and try their hand at baking, especially as this recipe is so simple and only requires 10 minutes in the oven to bake! Here's how to make the cookies below.

Ingredients for peanut butter cookies

One egg

One cup of sugar

One cup of peanut butter

How to make the TikTok cookies

Mix all the ingredients together either with a mixer or with a wooden spoon in a bowl



When the mixture is thick, separate it into small balls, and place them onto a tray lined with grease proof paper



Press the balls flat with a fork, into the shape of a cookie



Bake for 10 to 15 minutes



Enjoy!

Tips to make them extra yummy!

TikTok user @allisonpaints, whose peanut butter cookie video gathered 134.6k views answered questions in the comments, giving fans advice with their own cookies.

My batter isn't dry enough to separate into balls

If your batter isn't dry enough Allison says then the brand of peanut butter you're using is too thin or you haven't put in enough sugar

Can I double the ingredients to make more cookies?

Yes! If you use 2 cups of sugar, two cups of peanut butter and two eggs you'll have plenty of cookies.

My batter is really oily

If your batter is too oily, then it means the egg hasn't been completely mixed in. Take your time to ensure all ingredients have been fully incorporated before you separate the mixture to bake.