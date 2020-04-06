Is Home Before Dark season 2 confirmed? Apple TV+ series is a hit!

The new series has struck a chord, but is Home Before Dark season 2 confirmed?

With so many streaming services available to explore these days, it's becoming increasingly difficult to decide what to watch.

Often we tend to go with the titles starring performers we like, or that were sculpted by talents we admire behind the scenes. However, increasingly we find that audience buzz tempts us into checking out projects we may know very little about.

With AppleTV+, which launched back in November 2019, some have been triumphant and celebrated by audiences, whereas others have arguably already been forgotten - there's nothing worse than that.

As things are looking right now, Home Before Dark could be one of the subscription service's biggest hits and has already begun to pick up significant acclaim.

Released on Friday, April 3rd 2020, Dana Fox and Dara Resnik's latest work introduced audiences to a range of great characters across ten episodes, fuelling a strong sense of intrigue with a mystery fit for the family to watch together.

It's being recommended all over social media as we speak, so taking such positive reception into account, will it be back for more?

Is Home Before Dark season 2 confirmed?

Yes, Home Before Dark season 2 is confirmed. There is currently no release date, but we predict that it will surface sometime in the first half of 2021.

Deadline confirms that Apple has renewed the series for another batch of episodes.

It's great news, and it's clear that the team have something very special, with actor Jim Sturgess reflecting on preparations for the role: "I was flown to LA to meet Brooklyn for the first time, to feel the chemistry. Usually, that’s a chemistry for a romantic lead, this was for someone to play daughter, which was more terrifying. We made up secret handshakes. I knew it was going to be a relationship that felt very special. To play a family unit within a family unit, was hugely rewarding.”

Both he and Brooklyn turn in tremendous work, and while we don't have a confirmed release date, we're sure seeing them and others return to screens will be worth the wait no matter how long.

Dana Fox on Home Before Dark

In conversation with Deadline, Dana Fox expressed that she wanted the series to be “super binge-able.”

Well, she definitely nailed it in that department!

The source also includes her opening up about its originality: "I think we just felt strongly that we wanted to make something that we had never seen before, a sophisticated drama with a young female at its core... we wanted parents to watch first and see if kids can handle it. Parents will decide with their kids. The tone was the most difficult thing to nail."

It's certainly unique in that sense, and of course, a success.

The series does well to appeal to a wide range of demographics, of which are already eagerly anticipating a return...

And just like that, we’ve binged through all of #HomeBeforeDark in <36 hours. I think the last time we watched something at this rate was Lost, eh @swethadua?



Two episodes in we realised the boy too can watch this, so probably the first show all of us have binged together. — Kunal Dua (@duak) April 5, 2020

Audiences talk Home Before Dark on Twitter

It's safe to say that fans of the first are already looking ahead with high hopes for season 2.

A number of audiences have since flocked to Twitter to express their excitement, with some having binged through the first crop of episodes in no time at all.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Just binge watched home before dark .... and they just released the episodes today, I already need season 2 — ᴢʏᴢʏ (@zyshariakamari) April 3, 2020

@Apple Home Before Dark is fantastic..... From the actors to plot to the music within the show.... safe to say I’m looking forward to season 2! — Karsten (@Karsten_Andrew) April 4, 2020

Home Before Dark was so good ! Can’t wait for season 2 — ANGELA (@SheszKilla) April 5, 2020

Just finished Season 1, watched with my son. What an amazing show, it kept us both glued to the screen. Cannot wait for Season 2! #HomeBeforeDark https://t.co/Qm9QM0ASZw — LB (@OnlyLBC) April 6, 2020

Very excited about this announcement. I worked on this wonderful show the first season and it's launching April 3rd. Also, the first thing I've written that my daughter can watch!

Apple's 'Home Before Dark' Scores Early Season 2 Renewal https://t.co/ZG9aWJEo7E via @thr — Ann Cherkis (@TheRealCherkis) January 19, 2020

