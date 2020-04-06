Is Home Before Dark season 2 confirmed? Apple TV+ series is a hit!

The new series has struck a chord, but is Home Before Dark season 2 confirmed?

With so many streaming services available to explore these days, it's becoming increasingly difficult to decide what to watch. 

Often we tend to go with the titles starring performers we like, or that were sculpted by talents we admire behind the scenes. However, increasingly we find that audience buzz tempts us into checking out projects we may know very little about. 

With AppleTV+, which launched back in November 2019, some have been triumphant and celebrated by audiences, whereas others have arguably already been forgotten - there's nothing worse than that.

As things are looking right now, Home Before Dark could be one of the subscription service's biggest hits and has already begun to pick up significant acclaim. 

Released on Friday, April 3rd 2020, Dana Fox and Dara Resnik's latest work introduced audiences to a range of great characters across ten episodes, fuelling a strong sense of intrigue with a mystery fit for the family to watch together. 

It's being recommended all over social media as we speak, so taking such positive reception into account, will it be back for more?

Home Before Dark

Is Home Before Dark season 2 confirmed?

  • Yes, Home Before Dark season 2 is confirmed. There is currently no release date, but we predict that it will surface sometime in the first half of 2021. 

Deadline confirms that Apple has renewed the series for another batch of episodes. 

It's great news, and it's clear that the team have something very special, with actor Jim Sturgess reflecting on preparations for the role: "I was flown to LA to meet Brooklyn for the first time, to feel the chemistry. Usually, that’s a chemistry for a romantic lead, this was for someone to play daughter, which was more terrifying. We made up secret handshakes. I knew it was going to be a relationship that felt very special. To play a family unit within a family unit, was hugely rewarding.”

Both he and Brooklyn turn in tremendous work, and while we don't have a confirmed release date, we're sure seeing them and others return to screens will be worth the wait no matter how long.

Dana Fox on Home Before Dark

In conversation with Deadline, Dana Fox expressed that she wanted the series to be “super binge-able.”

Well, she definitely nailed it in that department!

The source also includes her opening up about its originality: "I think we just felt strongly that we wanted to make something that we had never seen before, a sophisticated drama with a young female at its core... we wanted parents to watch first and see if kids can handle it. Parents will decide with their kids. The tone was the most difficult thing to nail."

It's certainly unique in that sense, and of course, a success. 

The series does well to appeal to a wide range of demographics, of which are already eagerly anticipating a return...

 

Audiences talk Home Before Dark on Twitter

It's safe to say that fans of the first are already looking ahead with high hopes for season 2. 

A number of audiences have since flocked to Twitter to express their excitement, with some having binged through the first crop of episodes in no time at all. 

Check out a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

