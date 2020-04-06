'He's nearly unbeatable': Manager raves about £25m defender linked with Arsenal move

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be considering making a bid to bring Chris Smalling to the Emirates Stadium.

Reported Arsenal target Chris Smalling has been hailed by Roma boss Paulo Fonseca in A Bola.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that Arsenal want to sign Smalling from Manchester United in the summer for £25 million, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his side’s defence.

The England international has impressed in Serie A this term, with Arsenal reportedly prepared to make a bid to bring him in from Manchester United.

And Fonseca's comments about Smalling may just convince Arsenal supporters that the transfer would be a good one.

"He surprised me," Fonseca said.

"He's a defender that had never left England and he arrived in a league very demanding of tactics, where details make the difference.

"Chris adapted very quickly. He's an extraordinary guy, very intelligent. He has characteristics that I really appreciate in the centre.

"He's fast, nearly unbeatable in one-on-ones. He has a great ability to read the play and anticipate. He was very important for this club.

"If possible, I would like him to stay.

"He's a great professional and person, it's a pleasure to have him here with us.”

Smalling’s reputation in England had taken a battering prior to his move to Italy, but he has proven this season that he remains a fine defender.

Arsenal’s current centre-back options haven’t fully convinced over a number of years, so Smalling’s addition could be a smart one for the Gunners, if he continues to perform to the level he has for Roma.

Arsenal are likely to face competition in the race to sign Smalling, as Roma are keen to keep him on a long-term basis, after the impact he has made with them this season.