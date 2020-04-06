Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'He's like a big cat': Graeme Souness comments on £29m Liverpool star

Shane Callaghan
Roberto Firmino of Brazil during the International Friendly between Brazil and Uruguay at Emirates Stadium on November 16, 2018 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool striker has played a very big role in the club's recent successes.

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (2R) celebrates with teammates after he scores the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between...

Graeme Souness has been raving about Liverpool hitman Roberto Firmino, likening him to a jungle predator.

The Reds have a unassailable 25-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table and prior to the global health crisis looked certain to win a first top-flight league title for 30 years.

With 30 league goals between them this season, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane often get the plaudits for Liverpool's stunning Premier League form, with Jurgen Klopp's side losing once all season and scoring 66 times in 29 games.

But Firmino, who plays in the middle of both his star-studded team-mates, is something of an unsung hero in Klopp's first XI.

 

The Brazilian forward, a £29 million signing in 2015, has 37 assists under his belt across all competitions, which is unusual for a number nine but it does illustrate that Firmino is every bit a creator as he is a goalscorer.

And the Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit has admitted that he simply loves watching the former Hoffenheim star play, drooling over his 'football brain'.

Souness told The Star: "Mo Salah might score the most goals but it would be totally wrong to say this side’s attack is just about him. He’s one of three very special players. I love watching Roberto Firmino play. He's like a big cat walking through the jungle waiting for an opportunity to do damage. His radar is on all the time and he’s got a great football brain."

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (R) controls the ball as he vies with Everton's Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg during the English Premier League football match...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch