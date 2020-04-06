'He's like a big cat': Graeme Souness comments on £29m Liverpool star

The Liverpool striker has played a very big role in the club's recent successes.

Graeme Souness has been raving about Liverpool hitman Roberto Firmino, likening him to a jungle predator.

The Reds have a unassailable 25-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table and prior to the global health crisis looked certain to win a first top-flight league title for 30 years.

With 30 league goals between them this season, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane often get the plaudits for Liverpool's stunning Premier League form, with Jurgen Klopp's side losing once all season and scoring 66 times in 29 games.

But Firmino, who plays in the middle of both his star-studded team-mates, is something of an unsung hero in Klopp's first XI.

The Brazilian forward, a £29 million signing in 2015, has 37 assists under his belt across all competitions, which is unusual for a number nine but it does illustrate that Firmino is every bit a creator as he is a goalscorer.

And the Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit has admitted that he simply loves watching the former Hoffenheim star play, drooling over his 'football brain'.

Souness told The Star: "Mo Salah might score the most goals but it would be totally wrong to say this side’s attack is just about him. He’s one of three very special players. I love watching Roberto Firmino play. He's like a big cat walking through the jungle waiting for an opportunity to do damage. His radar is on all the time and he’s got a great football brain."