'Here we go 10-in-a-row': Celtic fans react to Alan Brazil claim about £9m star

The Celtic hitman has been linked with a move away.

Alan Brazil made headlines on Sunday for releasing a video with regards to Celtic on Twitter.

The talkSPORT presenter revealed on social media that he has heard Odsonne Edouard could wear the number seven shirt with the Hoops next season, suggesting that it could be related to sponsorship.

Edouard, a £9 million signing by Celtic in 2018, has scored 28 goals across all competitions this season and isn't even guaranteed to be at Parkhead next term.

For example, Arsenal have already been linked with a move in recent weeks [The Mirror] and there's no telling how many other elite clubs could be chasing him over the coming months, if the transfer window opens.

 

Here's how Celtic fans reacted to Brazil's video:

If Celtic are crowned champions of the 2019-20 campaign, without the season being completed, then next term is just massive.

That's because Neil Lennon's side will have the chance to make history and win 10 successive Premiership titles, a glory that they denied Rangers a couple of decades ago.

It's a big deal for the Bhoys faithful and if Edouard is around, the likelyhood of it happening shoots up.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

