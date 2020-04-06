'Here we go 10-in-a-row': Celtic fans react to Alan Brazil claim about £9m star

The Celtic hitman has been linked with a move away.

Alan Brazil made headlines on Sunday for releasing a video with regards to Celtic on Twitter.

The talkSPORT presenter revealed on social media that he has heard Odsonne Edouard could wear the number seven shirt with the Hoops next season, suggesting that it could be related to sponsorship.

Edouard, a £9 million signing by Celtic in 2018, has scored 28 goals across all competitions this season and isn't even guaranteed to be at Parkhead next term.

For example, Arsenal have already been linked with a move in recent weeks [The Mirror] and there's no telling how many other elite clubs could be chasing him over the coming months, if the transfer window opens.

Here's how Celtic fans reacted to Brazil's video:

Here we go 10 in a row !! — Big Tee (@BigTee1888) April 5, 2020

Love you big man. HH — MickybarstewarD (@Grassizgreen11) April 5, 2020

French Eddie loves medals, here we go 10 in a row — Sean south (@LaoisCelt) April 5, 2020

Yo ho ho off we go ten in a row hail hail from one big al to another — alex wilson (@zanderhunskelpa) April 5, 2020

If Celtic are crowned champions of the 2019-20 campaign, without the season being completed, then next term is just massive.

That's because Neil Lennon's side will have the chance to make history and win 10 successive Premiership titles, a glory that they denied Rangers a couple of decades ago.

It's a big deal for the Bhoys faithful and if Edouard is around, the likelyhood of it happening shoots up.