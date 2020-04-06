Quick links

Liverpool

Arsenal

Premier League

'Give him to Arsenal': Some Liverpool fans are hoping 26-year-old signs for the Gunners

John Verrall
Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on April 10, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be battling it out to sign Ryan Fraser this summer.

Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Some Liverpool fans have suggested that they hope Ryan Fraser moves to Arsenal, as they aren’t keen on having the winger at Anfield.

TeamTalk has claimed that Arsenal and Liverpool are both on the hunt for the rapid wide-man, who could be available on a free transfer this summer.

 

Fraser’s contract at Bournemouth is running down, and he does not appear to want to extend his stay at Dean Court.

Liverpool and Arsenal could now reportedly make moves to snap up the 26-year-old.

And Liverpool supporters appear to be hoping that Arsenal win the race to land the wide-man.

As things stand, TeamTalk suggest that is it the Gunners who are leading the race for the forward.

Arsenal are said to be ‘confident’ of signing Fraser, who could add depth to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

Fraser managed to rack up 14 assists in the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign, but his form has slowed this term, and he has set-up just four goals for his teammates.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch