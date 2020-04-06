'Give him to Arsenal': Some Liverpool fans are hoping 26-year-old signs for the Gunners

Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be battling it out to sign Ryan Fraser this summer.

Some Liverpool fans have suggested that they hope Ryan Fraser moves to Arsenal, as they aren’t keen on having the winger at Anfield.

TeamTalk has claimed that Arsenal and Liverpool are both on the hunt for the rapid wide-man, who could be available on a free transfer this summer.

Fraser’s contract at Bournemouth is running down, and he does not appear to want to extend his stay at Dean Court.

Liverpool and Arsenal could now reportedly make moves to snap up the 26-year-old.

And Liverpool supporters appear to be hoping that Arsenal win the race to land the wide-man.

Give him to Arsenal — Elijah (@ElijahJoel8) April 5, 2020

hopefully go to Arsenal, looking for the cheaper option again — Wares_Marty? (@marty_wares) April 5, 2020

He's been poor this season — Hassan Ahmed (@hass80) April 5, 2020

FSG looking for the cheaper option again? No thanks — Kizzster (@Kizzster) April 6, 2020

and so it starts...linked with Sancho Werner Soumare and end up with cheap alternatives — The Hungry Monk (@DanteToledo18) April 5, 2020

Hope not we can do better than that — J C Evans (@JCEvans01195862) April 5, 2020

No please.. — P (@ektelfc_petter) April 5, 2020

As things stand, TeamTalk suggest that is it the Gunners who are leading the race for the forward.

Arsenal are said to be ‘confident’ of signing Fraser, who could add depth to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

Fraser managed to rack up 14 assists in the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign, but his form has slowed this term, and he has set-up just four goals for his teammates.