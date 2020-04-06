Ex Leeds United star talks about facing Cristiano Ronaldo

Marco Silvestri is currently playing in Serie A.

Goalkeeper has been a position which has troubled Leeds United for a long time.

Over the past five years Marco Silvestri was one of the payers who in retrospect got a raw deal, compared to some of the mistakes his successor have made.

Silvestri is currently a regular for Hellas Verona, who sit eighth in Serie A.

The Italian had a tough start at Verona after spending much of his time as a back-up. This season he has made 25 starts.

Some of these have come against Juventus' multiple-time Ballon d'Or winning forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who he speaks highly of.

In an Instagram Live reported by CalcioNews24, Silvestri said: "He is an incredible player from another planet, he worries you.

"When he has the ball you already know that you have to be very careful because he could invent something, as he did in Verona. It is always difficult to deal with, especially for a goalkeeper."





In other parts of the Q&A he played down a potential international call-up for Italy and expressed his sadness at the current crisis which has brought the football season to a halt.

He added: "It was my first season in A, it was special. Sorry for the stop and we hope to return to play soon."

His former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino is also in the top flight with Brescia, although they sit down in 20th position.

Leeds themselves are hoping to finally win promotion this season to the Premier League, placed in first before the season was interrupted.



