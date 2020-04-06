Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Ex-Everton coach thinks eight-goal star is 'fantastic', but Toffees made just £4m profit

Olly Dawes
Ronald Koeman, Manager of Everton (L) and his assisstant manager and brother Erwin Koeman (R) take a seat on the bench prior to kick off during the Premier League match between AFC...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton sold Nikola Vlasic to CSKA Moscow last summer.

Ronald Koeman, Manager of Everton (L) and his assisstant manager and brother Erwin Koeman (R) take a seat on the bench prior to kick off during the Premier League match between AFC...

Everton's transfer record in recent years has been a little hit and miss, and it's up to Marcel Brands to find quality players for the Toffees.

Steve Walsh spent big on the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Morgan Schneiderlin, Cenk Tosun and Davy Klaassen, with limited success out of them.

Walsh also oversaw deals for young players like Henry Onyekuru and Nikola Vlasic, who both arrived with high hopes but were sold on without being able to reach their potential at Goodison Park.

 

Onyekuru was sold to Monaco last summer without making an appearance for Everton due to work permit issues, whilst Vlasic joined CSKA Moscow permanently last summer after a strong loan spell.

Everton paid £10million for Vlasic in 2017, but sold him for £14million last summer, making a rather disappointing profit on a talented young playmaker.

This term, the 22-year-old has hit eight goals and six assists for CSKA, and his impressive displays in Russia and on the international stage may see him move for a bigger fee in the future.

CSKA Moscow's Nikola Vlasic celebrates scoring in the 2018

Now, former Everton assistant Erwin Koeman has told the Liverpool Echo that he feels Vlasic is a 'fantastic player', but just wasn't the sort of attacker Everton needed at that time as they looked to replace Romelu Lukaku.

“Nikola Vlasic also came and, for me, he is still a fantastic player but, again, he is not a goal scorer like a striker so every week the consequences of not replacing Lukaku [were felt],” said Koeman. “If Lukaku had been sold in May, or the beginning of June, then it would have given the club much more time to find a replacement,” he added.

Maybe selling Vlasic will come back to haunt Everton in the future, but it's clear that he was highly rated at Goodison Park and now has the chance to fulfil his potential elsewhere.

Nikola Vlasic of Everton during the Pre-Season Friendly at Gigg Lane on July 18, 2018 in Bury, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch