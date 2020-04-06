Everton's Tom Davies picks ex-Tottenham star as his toughest opponent

Davies has played against a few top players but he reserved special praise for a former Tottenham star.

Everton star Tom Davies spoke to the club's official website about the toughest player he has faced during his time in the Premier League.

Davies is slowly establishing himself as a regular at Everton and has already played over 110 times for the club. The young midfielder has come up against a fair few top-quality players in the Premier League but when asked, he chose former Spurs star, Mousa Dembele, as his toughest ever opponent.

"Mousa Dembele, who played at Spurs. He was very quick and powerful. He’s a top player, him," Davies said to Everton's official website.

Dembele is one of Tottenham's most underrated players over the years. The Belgian was almost unplayable on his day but fitness issues ruined what could've been an incredible career for Spurs in the Premier League.

The now 32-year-old played 249 times for Spurs in all competitions. He was sold to Chinese side, Guangzhou R&F, back in January last year and it wouldn't be wrong to say that Tottenham haven't replaced him yet.

Spurs signed Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso in the summer with the former failing to live up to the hype. The Frenchman, if he settles in well, could be the ideal player to fill the void that Dembele's departure has created in Tottenham's midfield.

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham fans will be hoping that Ndombele can fulfil his potential in North London but things aren't really looking great for him at the moment.