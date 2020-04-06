Does Nairobi die in Money Heist season 4? Netflix finally reveals the fate of Alba Flores' character

Money Heist's part 4 finally reveals the fate of Nairobi after she's left injured in season 3.

Netflix is usually best known for creating blockbuster US drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years we've seen more and more diverse content appear on the streaming service.

One of the most popular additions in recent years has been Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, a Spanish TV series that has become popular the world over.

Now, in April 2020, the fourth instalment of the series has arrived and continues the story right from where 2019's part 3 left off.

The conclusion of part 3 left many fans fearing for the fate of the character Nairobi but does she die in season 4?

Money Heist part 4 on Netflix

It's been almost a year since Money Heist last appeared on our screens but at long last, on April 3rd, 2020, part 4 of the hit Spanish drama finally arrived.

The new batch of episodes continues from the exact moment part 3 concluded in that agonising cliffhanger in July 2019.

Tokyo and the rest of the crew were left in the middle of the heist on the Bank of Spain while the Professor and Lisbon had been set up by police.

Where part 3 left Nairobi

It's safe to say that the heist on the Bank of Spain didn't exactly go to plan for the crew in Money Heist.

Not only do they get surrounded by police and trapped in the bank but Nairobi, played by Alba Flores, ends up getting shot.

And season 3 comes to an end with the crew member bleeding out and in need of urgent medical assistance.

Understandably, fans were left fearing for Nairobi for the best part of nine months until part 4 of the Netflix series finally revealed her fate.

*Spoilers ahead for part 4 of Money Heist*

Does Nairobi die in Money Heist season 4?

Sadly, yes. Nairobi does indeed die in Money Heist season 4.

However, her death doesn't come when you'd most expect it.

After being shot in the final moments of season 3, you'd expect her death to come in the early moments of part 4 but unbelievably, Tokyo and her team manage to save Nairobi by performing some very hasty surgery on her, removing part of her lung in order to remove the bullet from her chest.

Unfortunately, the efforts to save Nairobi in the early episodes of part 4 proved to be fruitless as the crew member is shot in the head and is killed for good in episode 6 of season 4.

After being taken hostage, César Gandía, the Bank of Spain's chief of security, manages to escape the heist crew and in the process, shoots and kills Nairobi for good.

Part 4 of Money Heist is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 3rd, 2020.