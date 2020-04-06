'Top drawer': Aldridge says Liverpool must sign 24-year-old instead of Jadon Sancho

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League winners have been tipped to bring Jadon Sancho or Kylian Mbappe to Anfield - but how about RB Leipzig's Timo Werner?

Timo Werner is the perfect summer signing for Liverpool, Anfield legend John Aldridge has told The Echo while pointing out that the RB Leipzig talisman will be available for a fraction of the fees demanded for Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappe.

With The Reds enjoying a period of success not enjoyed since their 80s heyday, the summer transfer window brings a unique set of challenges.

There are only a handful of attackers in world football capable of breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded forward line and two of those, Borussia Dortmund sensation Sancho and PSG wonderkid Mbappe, would easily command a fee in excess of £100 million.

With even the top Premier League clubs likely to have their transfer budget slashed due to the global health crisis, summer deals for Sancho and Mbappe might have just been downgraded from ‘improbable’ to ‘impossible’.

But Werner, according to The Independent, has an affordable £50 million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract. And that should make him priority number one – at least in Aldridge’s view.

“Liverpool will need another but that one player has to be absolute top drawer. For me, there is only one who fits the bill perfectly. That player is Timo Werner,” Aldridge says. “Whenever I have seen him, he looks like the one for the Reds.

“For the prices you hear quoted for players, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho, in this climate, Werner seems the ideal option.”

Before the world game was put on pause, it seemed like a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ Werner arrived at Anfield.

A jet-heeled centre-forward who looks absolutely tailor-made for Klopp’s high-octane style admitted after inspiring Leipzig’s Champions League victory over Tottenham that he was flattered by Liverpool’s interest.