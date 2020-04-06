Quick links

Arsenal

Villarreal

La Liga

Premier League

Reported Arsenal target is learning English, he's also quickest in the league

Danny Owen
Arsenal fans celebrate the 3rd goal after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Arsenal need a new centre-back but will Mikel Arteta's side raid La Liga outfit Villarreal to bring Pau Torres to the Emirates?

Pau Francisco Torres of Villarreal during the La Liga Santander match between Valencia and Villarreal at Mestalla Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Valencia, Spain

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has admitted that he is learning English amid speculation linking him with a summer move to Arsenal, speaking to El Periodico Mediterraneo.

A 23-year-old centre-half was enduring something of a dream season before the global health crisis put the La Liga campaign on pause. Torres has gone from academy graduate to the Spanish national team in the blinking of an eye while, after just 23 starts in Villarreal colours, he has already been voted by fans into the club’s all-time greatest XI.

Some achievement, really.

 

The chances of Torres staying on the Castellon coast and adding to his legend look slim however with a £45 million release clause putting him in the grasp of some of Europe’s top clubs. The Sun reported that Arsenal are interested and it seems that this is not just paper talk.

None other than Santi Cazorla, Torres’ Villareal team-mate and a former Gunners favourite, admitted to Marca recently that Arsenal have indeed been in touch to enquire about the fresh-faced centre-half.

Pau Torres of Spain of Spain celebrates goal 3-0 during the EURO Qualifier match between Spain v Malta on November 15, 2019

 

And the North London giants will no doubt be intrigued to learn how Torres is spending his days in lockdown.

“In the morning I do the training regime and then I do the food following the guidelines established by the club. In the afternoon, after lunch, I study a few languages ​​because I was learning English and now is a good time to resume it,” Torres says.

According to La Razon, the 6ft 3ins stopper is officially the quickest centre-back in La Liga right now. His arrival would give Mikel Arteta the option of deploying a higher defensive line and push up from the back in a manner not too dissimilar to his former employers Manchester City.

Angel Correa of Atletico de Madrid and Pau Torres of Villarreal CF fight for the ball during the Spanish League, La Liga, football match played between Atletico de Madrid and Villarreal CF...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch