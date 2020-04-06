Report: Everton planning to sell forgotten man not seen since 2017

Ronald Koeman was the Everton manager when Sandro Ramirez arrived at Goodison Park - but he has struggled badly in the Premier League.

Everton are hoping to cash in on Sandro Ramirez this summer with The Sun (5 April, page 59) that the Spanish forward is unlikely to be handed a fresh start at Goodison Park under Carlo Ancelotti.

A former Barcelona youngster might not have been the most expensive signing of the Farhad Moshiri era but, along with Yannick Bolasie and Davy Klaassen, he has been one of the most disappointing.

Everton looked to have pulled off one hell of a coup when they signed Sandro for just £5 million in the summer of 2017.

After all, the then-Spain U21 star had hit 14 goals in 30 La Liga matches for Malaga the previous season, displaying the kind of explosive finishing and rapid pace that earned him a first-team chance at the Camp Nou.

But since moving to England, it has all fallen apart. Sandro failed to score in his eight Premier League games for The Toffees with his last appearance in the competition coming during a 0-0 draw with Chelsea back in December 2017.

To make matters worse, Sandro flopped badly during loan spells at Sevilla and Real Sociedad, only breaking a staggering 52-game goal drought in November. He has found form easier to come by with Real Valladolid but it remains to be seen, with Everton keen to sell, how much of that £5 million investment they will be able to recoup.

Sandro is clearly a player with plenty of talent and potential. But rarely has a man been so clearly in need of a fresh start.