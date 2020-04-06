Quick links

Report: Derby County want to re-sign former £2m star, Swansea also keen

Danny Owen
Derby County manager \ head coach Phillip Cocu during the Pre-Season Friendly between Derby County v Girona at Pride Park Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Derby, England.
Championship trio Derby County, Swansea City and Millwall all reportedly want Cameron Jerome - will Phillip Cocu bring the striker back to Pride Park?

Cameron Jerome celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game for Derby County on May 6, 2018 in Derby,England.

Derby County are interested in re-signing former £2 million striker Cameron Jerome this summer, according to shock claims from A Spor, while Swansea City and Millwall are also keen to bring the veteran back to Britain.

Now 33 years of age, it seemed like we had perhaps seen the last of Jerome in England’s second tier.

 

One of the most lethal strikers in the history of the Championship didn’t exactly set the world alight during his six month spell at Pride Park in 2018, netting just five times in 18 matches for The Rams.

But reports suggest that Derby could offer Jerome a fresh start in the East Midlands with the experienced forward set to bring an end to rather underwhelming spell in Turkey with Goztepe.

Cameron Jerome (32) of Goztepe in action against Denys Garmash (R) of Caykur Rizespor during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Goztepe and Caykur Rizespor, played behind closed...

Swansea and Millwall are also interested will all three clubs hardly banging in the goals during the 2019/20 campaign.

Jerome’s best years might be consigned to the past but a man with his track record should not be underestimated. The former England U21 international has been promoted from the Championship three times, twice with Birmingham and once with Norwich.

In fact, during his two second-tier campaigns at Carrow Road, he hit the target 34 times in total.

Derby and Swansea will be praying that he is capable of a late-career purple patch as they look to build on what has proved to be a slightly disappointing campaign.

Cameron Jerome of Norwich City celebrates at the final whistle during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on April 2, 2016 in Norwich,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

