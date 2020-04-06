Quick links

Report: Aston Villa think 18-year-old duo are future starters, Smith big fan of midfielder

Danny Owen
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United...
Dean Smith could be tempted to promote Viljami Sinisalo and Doncaster Rovers loanee Jacob Ramsey if Aston Villa survive their Premeir League battle.

Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the FA Youth Cup match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on December 11, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Jacob Ramsey and Viljami Sinisalo have both been tipped for a bright future at Aston Villa with the Birmingham Mail reporting that they have plenty of admirers behind the scenes at the Midland giants - including manager Dean Smith.

As it stands, a pair of 18-year-old prospects can count just one league appearance between them in Aston Villa colours. But there could be many more to come in the next few years.

Teenage goalkeeper Sinisalo has already been labelled one of the best anywhere in Europe in his age group by coach Neil Cutler.

 

And though the Midland giants are not exactly short of talent between the sticks, with Pepe Reina, Orjan Nyland, Tom Heaton, Jed Steer, Lovre Kalinic and Matija Sarkic all currently contracted to the club, the fresh-faced Finn is being tipped by many at Villa to be their first-choice goalkeeper at some point in the future.

Ramsey, too, could be a regular starter one day soon.

A dynamic central midfielder with an eye for a goal, The Mail reports that manager Dean Smith is a big fan of a youngster who has shone since joining Doncaster Rovers on loan during the January transfer window.

Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa talks to Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 24, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Ramsey has netted three times in League One already, in addition to six goals and five assists in 11 Premier League 2 games in the first half of the campaign. It is precisely that kind of match-winning ability which has many at Aston Villa tipping him to be a fixture in the centre of midfield for years to come.

So even if Villa fans are worried about their Premier League status in the present, at least the future looks bright. And, in Smith, they have one of the best coaches around when it comes to blooding young talent.

Viljami Sinisalo of Aston Villa arrives at Villa Park ahead of the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

