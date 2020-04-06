Report: Arsenal know £50m target wants to join a 'bigger club', Liverpool linked too

The Premier League could be the destination for Dayot Upamecano with RB Leipzig's Bundesliga ace a target for Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Arsenal fear that they are set to miss out on a deal for Dayot Upaemcano with BleacherReport claiming that the £50 million-rated RB Leipzig defender wants to join a ‘bigger club’.

Yes, The Gunners are 13 time winners of England’s top flight, a club with size, stature and a giant fanbase all across the world. They have even reached the Champions League final within the last 15 years.

But, as you all know, they are also ninth in the Premier League table as it stands and set to miss out on a place at Europe’s top table for the fourth successive season. As a result, the funds available to manager Mikel Arteta in the transfer market are expected to be lower than ever as Arsenal slip ever further adrift of the elite.

So even before the global heath crisis handed Arsenal another unwanted kick in the coffers, a deal for one of the game’s hottest young centre-backs always looked like a challenge.

BR claims that Upamecano has his sights set a little higher than the Emirates – and the Gunners know that too.

Liverpool are keen, according to Passione Inter, and it’s fair to say The Reds are a more tempting destination these days than Arsenal. Not only are Liverpool on the verge of winning the Premier League for the first time, it is just 11 months since they conquered the continent for the sixth time in their illustrious history.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s side can offer Upamecano Champions League football and the chance to challenge for the game’s biggest prizes. That, right now at least, is more than Arsenal can put on the table.