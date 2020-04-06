Report: £22m PL star demands summer move, Tottenham leading Everton in race

Jose Mourinho is reportedly ahead of Carlo Ancelotti and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the signature of West Ham United's Premier League centre-back Issa Diop.

Issa Diop has told West Ham United that he wants to leave the London Stadium this summer with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing the £22 million centre-back, according to TEAMtalk.

Now, this is the last thing West Ham fans wanted to hear on Monday morning. The France U21 international has hardly been immune from errors since moving to London from Toulouse during the summer of 2018 but he remains a bright spark amid the gloom at a club who, if and when the campaign resumes, will find themselves above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

But, according to TEAMtalk, Diop has made it clear that he has no desire to wear the claret and blue kit for a third season. Tottenham are leading the likes of Everton and Manchester United in the chase, as it stands, for a £60,000-a-week defensive rock.

Jose Mourinho prides himself on clean sheets but Spurs have had few of those since the Portuguese tactician replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm. A 3-0 Champions League thrashing at RB Leipzig before the season was postponed indefinitely highlighted a lack of pace and leadership at the back.

Diop, who was named Toulouse captain at the age of just 20, would certainly represent an upgrade on an ageing Jan Vertonghen or the inconsistent Eric Dier. Davinson Sanchez should also be concerned about these developments, with a series of high-profile errors casting doubt on whether the £42.5 million Colombian is the man to lead Spurs into a new era.

Over in Merseyside, it is no secret that Everton need one more centre-half and the chance to work under Carlo Ancelotti should appeal to a young player who seems ready to take the next step in his career.