Report: 2019 signing already eyeing Aston Villa exit, Champions League move possible

Villa might need to stay in the Premier League if Dean Smith wants to keep players like Marvelous Nakamba, amid links with Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor.

Marvelous Nakamba is keen on the idea of swapping Aston Villa for Trabzonspor this summer with Fotomac reporting that the midfielder would be tempted by the lure of European football over in Turkey.

The Championship or the Champions League? Even the most hard-nosed Villa fanatic would forgive Nakamba for choosing the latter over the former.

A tough-tackling terrier only moved to England last summer in a £11 million deal from Club Brugge but it seems that he is already facing an uncertain future with Dean Smith’s side currently mired in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Trabzonspor, who were leading the Super Lig table before the global health crisis put the 2019/20 on pause, are hoping to lure Nakamba away from Villa Park when or if the campaign comes to an end.

In fact, club president Ahmet Agaoglu even admitted last week, via Fotomac, that he was planning to raid England’s relegated sides for some of their star players, hinting strongly at a move for Nakamba even if he refused to name the Zimbabwe international specifically.

If Trabzonspor hold on to win their first domestic title since 1984, they will be able to put Champions League football on the table – and a player who dreams of testing himself at the very highest level might struggle to turn down such an opportunity.