Agent claims Tottenham are interested in £4.5m star, Mourinho reportedly makes enquiry

Danny Owen
Coach of Tottenham Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...
Premier League Spurs need new signings but could they raid Steven Gerrard's Rangers to bring Ianis Hagi to North London?

Ianis Hagi of Rangers gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has made an enqiuiry about Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi, Giovani Becali has told the Daily Record.

An attacking midfielder so talented that he takes set pieces with both feet is facing an uncertain future beyond this season, even if Rangers do have the option to make his loan move from Genk permanent for £4.5 million.

Hagi, the son of Romania legend Gheorghe, might not go on to become a bonafide legend of the game like his father but he certainly has the talent to enjoy a storied career of his own.

 

And though some have suggested that he lacks the required physicality to truly thrive on British soil, it seems that Mourinho and Manchester City are keeping a very close eye on how the 21-year-old gets on north of the border in Glasgow.

"I have been asked personally by Mourinho and (Man City’s director of football) Txiki Begiristain about Ianis Hagi,” Becali, an influential agent in Romania and the brother of Steaua Bucharest owner Gigi.

"They wanted to know about him

"I happen to think Ianis is on a good plan at Rangers. I think Rangers will sign him because he is a player who has that little extra piece of creativity and skill.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"He has many other qualities and is actually more graceful than his father ever was. He runs like a gazelle compared to him! I think he is improving all the time at Rangers. He will continue to get better if he signs for them I think."

It hasn’t been all plain sailing at Ibrox for Hagi but there has still been the odd moment of magic, the type of which his father would have been proud of. There was that stunning winner against Hibernian and, of course, that famous double which saw Rangers come from two down to beat Braga at Ibrox in the Europa League.

Maybe The Gers could trigger that £4.5 million clause and then sell him on for an immediate profit.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

