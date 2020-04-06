Dele Alli cannot afford another disappointing season at Tottenham

The Englishman was far from his best for Tottenham this season.

Dele Alli could prove to be the biggest loser due to the postponement of the European Championships. The Tottenham man would almost certainly have made the squad this year but things could prove to be very different this time next season.

The competition for attacking midfielders in England has gone up and Alli might not be the favourite anymore. Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Leicester City's James Maddison have both arguably had superior campaigns to the Spurs man this term.

Alli has scored nine times and provided five assists in 35 games this season in all competitions. The 37-cap England international is capable of getting involved a lot more than what he has which puts huge pressure on him to deliver next season.

Youngsters from across the Premier League are stepping up their game to get noticed by England boss, Gareth Southgate.

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Manchester City's Phil Foden among others have looked really impressive when they had a chance to play which is brilliant news for England but could be terrible news for Alli.

The big debate this season was between Grealish and Maddison and which one of them would join Alli in the England squad. That could well be the complete opposite next year with Alli potentially dropping out for the other two to make the squad.

Jose Mourinho has almost always used a number 10 and his first full season in charge at Tottenham shouldn't be any different. Alli will need to take more responsibility with Christian Eriksen now gone but if he fails to do so in the next 12 months, he might have to kiss his England chances goodbye.