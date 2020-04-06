Is Cooking Mama Cookstar a bitcoin miner? Devs respond to cryptocurrency rumours!

The developers of Cooking Mama Cookstar have responded to the cryptocurrency rumours which have accused the game of being a bitcoin miner.

Rather than being the cute cooking game you'd expect with vegan options, Cooking Mama Cookstar is an oddity that has been accused of being a bitcoin miner. These accusations appear to have surfaced after the game was reportedly removed from the Nintendo eShop mere hours after being listed. In light of all the allegations, the developers have since responded to the cryptocurrency rumours that can be found online.

Cooking Mama Cookstar was reportedly released on and then quickly removed from the Nintendo eShop a couple of days ago. The game is said to still be available in certain places through physical copies, but there have been reports that the title is causing Switch consoles to overheat.

As if that wasn't bad enough, there have also been allegations that it's a bitcoin miner. The developers have responded to these accusations but Nintendo is yet to make any comment.

NINTENDO SWITCH: When will the console restock and why is it sold out everywhere?

Is Cooking Mama Cookstar on Nintendo Switch a bitcoin miner?

The developers of Cooking Mama Cookstar have denied that the Nintendo Switch title is a bitcoin miner.

Responding to queries on Twitter, developers 1stPlayable have stated that Cooking Mama Cookstar is fine, that the Nintendo Switch is safe, and that there's no cryptocurrency or data collection.

As the developers we can say with certainty there is no cryptocurrency or data collection or blockchain or anything else shady in the code. The Nintendo Switch is a very safe platform, with none of the data and privacy issues associated with some mobile and PC games. — 1st Playable (@1stPlayable) April 5, 2020

The developers also stated that the overheating allegations are nothing but rumours as - according to them - the "game is fine".

Those are all rumors. The game is fine. We’ve playing it for months, the team just got our retail copies and they work as expected. There’s no technical issues with the game, and although we’re not directly involved with the eshop issue we are hoping it will get sorted out soon. — 1st Playable (@1stPlayable) April 5, 2020

A lot of the confusion surrounding the game stems from the reported inclusion of blockchain involvement which was mentioned in a February 2019 press release.

The developers have responded to this resurfacing press release by noting that blockchain involvement was never brought up to them and that it's not going to happen anytime soon.

This is a release from Feb 2019, and we presume hypothetical like most releases about blockchain are. Blockchain was never brought up to us developers, and we were entertained to hear about in late 2019. Not happening anytime soon. — 1st Playable (@1stPlayable) April 5, 2020

As well as developers 1stPlayable, others have also acted to refute the claims that Cooking Mama Cookstar is a bitcoin miner.

Dataminer Simon Time has said that there's no cryptominer/blockchain involvement in Cooking Mama's code, and a user named Evit_Cani has posted a very long thread to refute all allegations including Switch consoles overheating.

I keep seeing rumours about there being a cryptominer in Cooking Mama: Cookstar, and due to its inclusion, it was pulled from the eShop.

After some RE work, I can safely say there is no cryptominer/blockchain stuff anywhere within Cooking Mama: Cookstar's code. — SimonTime (@itssimontime) April 5, 2020

For everyone saying Cooking Mama is mining bitcoin: ‼️LITERALLY UNTRUE AND ENTIRELY FALSE‼️



Actively HARMFUL for something POSITIVE for gaming. The people who want to sink Cooking Mama want to make money from you.



Let me—a computer scientist who understands blockchain—explain. — Evit-SANNN-EEeehhhh ‍♂️ (@Evit_cani) April 5, 2020

Although the bitcoin miner accusations appear to have been debunked, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding the title. While it's listed on GAME in the UK to become available on April 9th (via Gamesindustry.biz), the game is said to be available now on its website yet it's not on the eShop and it's currently out of stock at various retailers.

PERSONA 5 ROYAL: The latest on it coming to Nintendo Switch

As of writing, Nintendo haven't provided any response to why the game was reportedly removed their online shop.