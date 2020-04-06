Is Cooking Mama Cookstar a bitcoin miner? Devs respond to cryptocurrency rumours!

Callum Smith
Is Cooking Mama Cookstar A Bitcoin Miner Devs Respond To Cryptocurrency Rumours
Callum Smith Profile
Callum Smith

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The developers of Cooking Mama Cookstar have responded to the cryptocurrency rumours which have accused the game of being a bitcoin miner.

Rather than being the cute cooking game you'd expect with vegan options, Cooking Mama Cookstar is an oddity that has been accused of being a bitcoin miner. These accusations appear to have surfaced after the game was reportedly removed from the Nintendo eShop mere hours after being listed. In light of all the allegations, the developers have since responded to the cryptocurrency rumours that can be found online.

Cooking Mama Cookstar was reportedly released on and then quickly removed from the Nintendo eShop a couple of days ago. The game is said to still be available in certain places through physical copies, but there have been reports that the title is causing Switch consoles to overheat.

As if that wasn't bad enough, there have also been allegations that it's a bitcoin miner. The developers have responded to these accusations but Nintendo is yet to make any comment.

  • NINTENDO SWITCH: When will the console restock and why is it sold out everywhere?

Is Cooking Mama Cookstar on Nintendo Switch a bitcoin miner?

The developers of Cooking Mama Cookstar have denied that the Nintendo Switch title is a bitcoin miner.

Responding to queries on Twitter, developers 1stPlayable have stated that Cooking Mama Cookstar is fine, that the Nintendo Switch is safe, and that there's no cryptocurrency or data collection.

The developers also stated that the overheating allegations are nothing but rumours as - according to them - the "game is fine".

A lot of the confusion surrounding the game stems from the reported inclusion of blockchain involvement which was mentioned in a February 2019 press release.

The developers have responded to this resurfacing press release by noting that blockchain involvement was never brought up to them and that it's not going to happen anytime soon.

As well as developers 1stPlayable, others have also acted to refute the claims that Cooking Mama Cookstar is a bitcoin miner.

Dataminer Simon Time has said that there's no cryptominer/blockchain involvement in Cooking Mama's code, and a user named Evit_Cani has posted a very long thread to refute all allegations including Switch consoles overheating.

Although the bitcoin miner accusations appear to have been debunked, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding the title. While it's listed on GAME in the UK to become available on April 9th (via Gamesindustry.biz), the game is said to be available now on its website yet it's not on the eShop and it's currently out of stock at various retailers.

As of writing, Nintendo haven't provided any response to why the game was reportedly removed their online shop.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Callum Smith Profile

Callum Smith

Callum is HITC’s leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

Register for HITC Gaming Digest