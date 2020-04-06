Chris Sutton mocks Rangers on Twitter while responding to Drew McIntyre

Quick links

21st October 2017, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish League Cup Semi-final, Hibernian versus Celtic; Alan Stubbs and Chris Sutton before the match
Chris Sutton points out Glasgow Rangers not winning major trophies for a while.

Chris Sutton of Celtic slips and kicks his penalty over the bar during The Tennents Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Dundee United at Hampden Park on May 28, 2005 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has mocked Rangers on Twitter for their lack of major silverware in recent years.

Sutton made the comments on Twitter while responding to a tweet from Rangers fan and Scottish professional wrestler Drew McIntyre.

The 34-year-old defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the first-ever British WWE Champion, as reported by The Sun.

 

McIntyre has taken to Twitter to revel in his success, and former Celtic star Sutton has congratulated him.

However, the BBC Sport and BT Sport pundit has also taken this opportunity to mock Rangers for their recent success in winning silverware.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin has suggested that he wants to sign Ross McCrorie on a permanent contract from Rangers in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Scotsman, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, joined Portsmouth in League One in England on loan from Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the summer of 2019.

Catlin has suggested that Portsmouth could make the loan deals of the players on loan at the club permanent.

Portsmouth's Ross McCrorie during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Portsmouth at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 17th August 2019.

The Daily Record quotes Catlin as saying: "I think all of those four lads, in common with the team, have done really well this year.

“If the league continues, in regard to the contracts, all of that needs to be thought about. As loan players, their contracts tend to end on a certain date that was deemed to be the end of the season.

“Now it's not the end of the season, potentially. All of that is still up for review at a much higher level than just Portsmouth Football Club. That applies for all clubs.

"The key to it all is really keeping the PFA involved, which I believe the Premier League, EFL and FA are doing. They need to be on board with each and every decision made to be able to get it across to their members."

Ross McCrorie of Rangers walks off after being sent off during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

