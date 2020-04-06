Chris Sutton mocks Rangers on Twitter while responding to Drew McIntyre

Chris Sutton points out Glasgow Rangers not winning major trophies for a while.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has mocked Rangers on Twitter for their lack of major silverware in recent years.

Sutton made the comments on Twitter while responding to a tweet from Rangers fan and Scottish professional wrestler Drew McIntyre.

The 34-year-old defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the first-ever British WWE Champion, as reported by The Sun.

McIntyre has taken to Twitter to revel in his success, and former Celtic star Sutton has congratulated him.

However, the BBC Sport and BT Sport pundit has also taken this opportunity to mock Rangers for their recent success in winning silverware.

Well done chubby @DMcIntyreWWE on this...that’s one more title than your football team has won in a considerable amount of time (bar the Petroltank Cup) https://t.co/2zOpv7YSlY — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin has suggested that he wants to sign Ross McCrorie on a permanent contract from Rangers in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Scotsman, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, joined Portsmouth in League One in England on loan from Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the summer of 2019.

Catlin has suggested that Portsmouth could make the loan deals of the players on loan at the club permanent.

The Daily Record quotes Catlin as saying: "I think all of those four lads, in common with the team, have done really well this year.

“If the league continues, in regard to the contracts, all of that needs to be thought about. As loan players, their contracts tend to end on a certain date that was deemed to be the end of the season.

“Now it's not the end of the season, potentially. All of that is still up for review at a much higher level than just Portsmouth Football Club. That applies for all clubs.

"The key to it all is really keeping the PFA involved, which I believe the Premier League, EFL and FA are doing. They need to be on board with each and every decision made to be able to get it across to their members."